Two key moments that sunk NSW in State of Origin I

Queensland's veterans are in the box seat to have the last laugh on NSW's "Dad's Army" jokes after nabbing a dramatic 11-10 victory in the State of Origin opener at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Queensland win the opening game of the 2015 Origin series 11-10, sealed by a Cooper Cronk field goal.

Cooper Cronk broke Blues hearts on Wednesday night when he kicked a 74th minute field goal after Johnathan Thurston missed a 70th minute penalty.

NSW fullback Josh Dugan had a chance to lock up the scores but field goal effort in the 78th minute missed - to the horror of the Blues faithful in the 80,122-strong crowd.

Maroons coach Mal Meninga won't be tempted to shelve his trusty loyalty card in game two in Melbourne on June 17 after his band of veterans again proved too good.

The Maroons boasted a side that had played over 160 more games, lining up against a beefed up NSW that looked to make up in sheer size what they lacked in experience.

Blues coach Laurie Daley finally discovered a winning formula when NSW finally snapped Queensland's record eight straight series run last year - yet he still tinkered with it.

For the majority of the match his gamble appeared to come off.

His most contentious pick - Sydney Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce at pivot - complemented the ever reliable Trent Hodkinson.

Dugan did his best Jarryd Hayne impersonation at fullback for NSW.

And the Blues' monster pack - including an all forwards bench - appeared to break Queensland down in the first half.

Desperate to show last year's series win was no fluke, the Blues made a dream start to their title defence by grabbing a 10-6 halftime lead after centre Josh Morris capped a remarkable 60m try.

Queensland missed a chance to at least level the scores when an errant Greg Inglis pass went into touch rather than find a flying Darius Boyd in the 45th minute.

However, winger Will Chambers ran off Billy Slater to lock up the scores in the 55th minute before both sides traded field goal attempts.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith equalled Allan Langer (34 games) as the second most capped player in Origin history.

And Maroons pivot Johnathan Thurston played a record 31st consecutive Origin match.

The champagne is on ice for Queensland along with NSW stand-in skipper Robbie Farah's shoulder after a veteran Maroons' stirring 11-10 State of Origin game one victory in Sydney.

And Farah appeared to work just as hard to bite his tongue over Maroons centre Justin Hodges' controversial tackle that has the Blues rake battling to be fit for the Melbourne re-match.

Farah admits he has "no idea" whether he will be fit for game two but will undergo scans on Thursday on his injured shoulder.

Just like Farah, NSW supporters no doubt saw red after the NRL match review committee found Hodges had no case to answer over the 28th minute tackle that floored the Blues rake.

The NSW No.9 took moments to regain his composure but played on before appearing at the post-match press conference with ice strapped to his left shoulder.

Asked if he was in doubt for Origin II, Farah said: "I have no idea.

"I'll just ice up at the moment and we'll assess it over the next few days."

NSW coach Laurie Daley was also tightlipped over Hodges' tackle but applauded Farah for playing on, despite initial concerns that he may have suffered concussion.

"He was terrific, but that's what we have come to expect from anyone that wears the NSW shirt," he said.

For the record, Queensland coach Mal Meninga had no problem with the tackle.

"It was not illegal, just a good, aggressive tackle," he said.

Farah is not the only potential NSW change for Origin II.

Captain Paul Gallen is set to return along with winger Brett Morris.

But Daley said his halves Mitchell Pearce - picked out of position at pivot - and Trent Hodkinson would remain despite being schooled in composure by the Maroons veterans.

Neither stood up and took charge with scores locked up 10-all late in the match, leaving the door open for an ice-cool Cronk.

"I'm excited about this team and I know what they can do," Daley said.

The Blues mentor is also well aware of what the Maroons can do after they again stepped up to seal the crunch play.

"We beat them at their own game," Meninga said.

"The field goal at the end was the players managing the game in the appropriate way."

However, man of the match and Queensland skipper Cameron Smith was not popping champagne corks just yet despite a dream start to their quest of reclaiming the Origin trophy.

"We are not getting ahead of ourselves. We know teams have come back from this," he said.

Meanwhile, NSW prop Trent Merrin escaped suspension with an early plea for a grade one dangerous throw on Johnathan Thurston who celebrated a record 31st straight Origin.

STARS AND STINKERS FOR THE BLUES IN ORIGIN I 2015

1. JOSH DUGAN - NSW's best on ground, despite missing a field goal to equalise. The architect of the Blues' first try with a break and clever kick to Morris. 9

2. WILL HOPOATE - Anonymous in attack but cool under the high ball and calm in defence. 6

3. MICHAEL JENNINGS - A far cry from his efforts for the Roosters - loose in defence and quiet in attack. 6

4. JOSH MORRIS - Always in the right place at the right time. Got himself on the end of Dugan's kick to grab NSW's first try and was just as pivotal in defence. 8

5. DANIEL TUPOU - A drop ball in the sixth minute almost led to a Slater try and was kept at bay from there. 6

6. MITCHELL PEARCE - Played a central role, especially off the boot - kicking a massive 524m. 7

7. TRENT HODKINSON - Solid but not a standout. Almost gifted the Maroons a four-pointer after failing to find touch early in second half. 6

8. AARON WOODS - Took NSW's first two hit-ups and led the charge all match. Racking up 132m, seems to have taken Paul Gallen's role as the Blues' workhorse. 8

9. ROBBIE FARAH (c) - A typically gusty effort, making 50 tackles with a busted shoulder. 8

10. JAMES TAMOU - Provided the offload to Dugan for NSW's opening try in a solid first half, but was outmuscled in the second half. 6

11. BEAU SCOTT - Was expected to do a job on JT, and did exactly that. Rewarded with a try in the 26th minute. 8

12. RYAN HOFFMAN - A couple of busts and plenty of metres in a typically solid effort. 7

13. JOSH JACKSON - A mistake-free debut, making 52m from six runs. 6

Interchange:

14. TRENT MERRIN - Tough and reliable as always. 7

15. BOYD CORDNER - Got little ball but still packed a punch in defence. 6

16. DAVID KLEMMER - Hit up hard and defended well on debut. 7

17. ANDREW FIFITA - A couple of offloads and few linebreaks, a worthy addition. But could be in trouble for a chicken-wing tackle on Cronk. 7

STARS AND STINKERS FOR THE MAROONS IN ORIGIN I 2015

1. BILLY SLATER - A sore shoulder made him a target but pushed on and gave NSW a headache. 8

2. DARIUS BOYD - Fluffed a chance to score from a Hodkinson error, but was always on hand. 6.5

3. GREG INGLIS - Spent most of camp in hospital and boy, did he look out of sorts. Was kept busy in the opening exchanges but lacked his usual flair and energy. 4

4. JUSTIN HODGES - NSW won't miss him next year. At his niggly best and an asset to the Maroons. 7

5. WILL CHAMBERS - Had 23 runs for a massive 234m and added his first Origin try along the way. A mainstay-in-the-making. 7

6. JOHNATHAN THURSTON - Didn't miss a beat in his 31st straight Origin game, except for a 45m penalty that could've sealed the game with 10 minutes left. 8

7. COOPER CRONK - Scored the Maroons' first try and sealed the win with an easy field goal in the closing minutes. Revelled under the pressure. 9

8. MATT SCOTT - At his brutal, hard best. A fearless warrior. 8

9. CAMERON SMITH (c) - Man of the match with a team-high 41 tackles. Can this man do no wrong? 9

10. NATE MYLES - Made a couple of errors and looked spent. 6

11. AIDAN GUERRA - A constant in attack and defence, almost scored a try. 7

12. SAM THAIDAY - Nearly caught NSW out with his quick play-the-balls and a dozen runs. Played a part in Chambers' try. 7

13. COREY PARKER - As usual, paved the way for Thurston and Cronk to do their magic. 7.5

Interchange:

14. MICHAEL MORGAN - Made the most of his limited minutes, making three runs for 31m. 6.5

15. JOSH McGUIRE - Ran hard and looked every bit the seasoned Origin player - not a debutant. 7.5

16. MATT GILLETT - Not the standout he needed to be with Josh Papalii wanting his spot. 6

17. JACOB LILLYMAN - Perhaps a little stunned by the speed of Origin, but nonetheless a solid effort. 6.5

THE BEST QUOTES FROM ORIGIN I

WHO SAID WHAT ABOUT STATE OF ORIGIN ONE:

"(Media critics) are wrong. They are a fantastic bunch of fellas, some of the greats of the game, who keep proving the critics wrong - as a coach that is sensational." - Queensland coach MAL MENINGA dismissing criticism of his team's age.

"We were out on our feet but we found the effort - somehow - to get it done." - Maroons skipper CAMERON SMITH describes the dying stages of the game.

"They will be back for game two - there's a headline for you." - NSW coach LAURIE DALEY sticks by beleaguered halves MITCHELL PEARCE and TRENT HODKINSON in the face of sometimes intense criticism.

"I should have set it up in a better position - that was fatigue." - Blues captain ROBBIE FARAH blames himself for JOSH DUGAN'S poor shot at field goal in the game's final minutes.

"I've been at the 'G before when it's been a sellout. It's a huge atmosphere. I'm sure we're going to get plenty of support down there from the Victorians." - BILLY SLATER talks of the hostile atmosphere that's going to face NSW in game two at the MCG.

"We've been there before, we know what it's all about. It's about getting in that right field position ... right-footed kicker, left-hand side of the post." - COOPER CRONK, who kicked the match-winning field goal, explains why his successful effort looked silky smooth, in comparison to NSW's disastrous effort.