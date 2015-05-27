Some say State of Origin isn't the same as what it used to be, and the perfect example is the lack of biff these days.

Biggest State of Origin brawls from yesteryear. Source: Getty

With the NRL cracking down on anything that remotely resembles a punch, the days of all-in brawls between NSW and Queensland appear to be long gone.

So ahead of this year's Origin opener, we've taken a stroll down memory lane at the three best Origin biffs from yesteryear.

Wally Lewis v Mark Geyer (1991)

A newspaper headline exclaimed 'The King Stands Tall' as Wally Lewis took on Mark Geyer at half time in 1991 despite giving away about a foot of height.

Head-to-head in the mud. An iconic Origin moment.

Paul Gallen v Nate Myles (2013)

This stink between the NSW captain and Queensland's 'serial offender' led the powers-that-be to ban the biff.

Gallen caught Myles completely by surprise and planted a number of shots on the big Maroon before he even realised.

Cattledog (1995)

"They've come from everywhere like it was almost a rehearsal" screamed Ray Warren when fists started flying in Game II, 1995.

Well Rabs, we're pretty sure it was! The huge MCG crowd got a taste of what State of Origin is all about with this infamous all-in brawl.

