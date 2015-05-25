Incredible two-leg NRL bet nets punter $262,000

One lucky punter has collected more than a quarter of a million dollars after picking the exact winning margins in two NRL games over the weekend, turning $100 into $262,600.

The Bulldogs and Cowboys both got the job done. Source: Getty

Betting with online bookmaker sportsbet.com.au, the punter picked the Cowboys to defeat the Tigers by eight points (Cowboys won 8-0) and the Bulldogs to beat the Raiders by seven points (the Dogs prevailed 41-34).

"This will go down as one of the greatest bets of all time," said sportsbet.com.au’s Christian Jantzen.

"The odds on offer for the two legs were $2,625/1 and the Bulldogs actually scored seven points in the final minute of their match to get the job done."

How $100 was turned into $262,600

Tigers v Cowboys (Cowboys to win by 8 points - $26)

Raiders v Bulldogs (Bulldogs to win by 7 points - $101)