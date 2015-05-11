Cronulla Sharks forward Anthony Tupou is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a gruesome broken jaw against the Warriors.

Anthony Tupou's sickening facial injuries. Source: Twitter

New Zealand centre Konrad Hurrell appeared to lift his knee as Tupou attempted to tackle him, shattering the Shark's jaw.

Hurrell was placed on report but somehow managed to avoid being sent off, while Tupou was immediatly escorted from the field and taken to hospital.

MORE: Hurrell facing minumim three-match ban

MORE: Warriors win with last-gasp try

The Cronulla second-rower underwent surgery on Sunday night.

Hurrell posted the following message on Twitter to apologise:

Not my intention to hurt Anthony Tupou apologise to you my Toko and I hope ul have a speedy recovery much love Toko Ofa atu #oua — konihurrell (@konzhurrell) May 10, 2015

Tupou is in St George Private Hospital with a double fracture of the jaw.

He faces more complicated surgery involving wires, a plate and screws.

It is not yet known how long he will be out for, but he will reportedly miss at least two months.

Hurrell is facing a minimum three-week suspension.

He was served with a grade three dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee on Monday.