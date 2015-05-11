Anthony Tupou's sickening facial injuries

Cronulla Sharks forward Anthony Tupou is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a gruesome broken jaw against the Warriors.
New Zealand centre Konrad Hurrell appeared to lift his knee as Tupou attempted to tackle him, shattering the Shark's jaw.
Hurrell was placed on report but somehow managed to avoid being sent off, while Tupou was immediatly escorted from the field and taken to hospital.
The Cronulla second-rower underwent surgery on Sunday night.
Hurrell posted the following message on Twitter to apologise:
Tupou is in St George Private Hospital with a double fracture of the jaw.
He faces more complicated surgery involving wires, a plate and screws.
It is not yet known how long he will be out for, but he will reportedly miss at least two months.
Hurrell is facing a minimum three-week suspension.
He was served with a grade three dangerous contact charge by the NRL match review committee on Monday.