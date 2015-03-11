The Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission is reportedly relying on ‘coded text messages’ in their case against Gold Coast Titans players charged with cocaine possession and supply.

Titans 'organised drug deals with coded text messages'

According to the Courier Mail, text messages with code words and hidden meanings are at the centre of allegations against several of the eight past and present Titans.

Kalifa Faifai Loa is said to have organised a ‘game of pool’ at a Gold Coast tavern, which the CCC will allege was code for a drug deal.

An ‘eight ball’, an integral part of a game of pool, is also street slang for a quantity of cocaine weighing about 3.5g and worth over $1000.

Faifai Loa faces one count of supplying cocaine after the CCC allegedly intercepted text messages about meetings at Treetops Plaza in West Burleigh.

The CCC will also allege that Titans hooker Beau Falloon set up a drug deal with a text message reading “Our season starts now”, while other players allegedly sent coded messages to accused cartel kingpin John Touma.

Lawyers have slammed the allegations and want the charges thrown out so players can be reinstated immediately.

Faifai Loa’s lawyer Campbell Maccallum said the allegations were “wildly speculative”.

The five players facing drugs charges are unlikely to line up against Penrith in Bathurst on the weekend, despite pleading not guilty.

The Rugby League Players Association is lobbying the Titans board to allow them to be reinstated.