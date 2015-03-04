Daly Cherry Evans appears to have been lost to Manly, after the club withdrew their offer for the star halfback today.

Manly withdraw Daly Cherry-Evans offer

Sea Eagles CEO Joe Kelly told Seven News Cherry-Evans had failed to meet a deadline to re-sign, which was set for noon on Monday.

Officials have spent the past 48 hours discussing how to respond, and decided to pull the offer this afternoon to concentrate on the season-opener against Parramatta on Friday night.

Cherry-Evans has been weighing-up rival offers from Gold Coast and Cronulla, both of which are believed to be comfortably in excess of Manly’s offer.

Manly are also desperate to keep halves partner Keiran Foran, who is close to accepting a $4.7 million offer to join the Eels.