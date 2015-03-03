Jarryd Hayne has joined the San Francisco 49ers after earning an NFL futures contract.

Jarryd Hayne joins San Francisco 49ers

The former representative rugby league player announced his deal at a media conference in Sydney on Tuesday, five months after he quit the NRL to chase his dream of playing American football in the NFL.

The contract is a big step forward in Hayne's bid to crack the NFL, but is no guarantee.

The futures contract gives Hayne a spot in the 49ers' 90-man practice squad.

But he will need to further impress in the lead up to the next NFL season, when the 49ers cut their roster to 53 players in August.

It is understood Hayne agreed to a deal with the 49ers on Sunday, while also considering offers from the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

He said he thought until very recently that he would be going to the Lions - "It was very close but it wasn't to be."

Hayne was attracted to the 49ers because their new head coach Jim Tomsula has a good knowledge of rugby from his time coaching in the NFL's European feeder competition and so understood the transition he has to make.

"For me this (deal) is a small step in the right direction," said Hayne.

"The hard stuff starts now."

Got to admire @jarrydhayne_1's massive leap of faith!! Go well son!! — Lote Tuqiri (@LoteTuqiri) March 3, 2015