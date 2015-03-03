The NRL season kicks off on Thursday and we've run the rule over every team's prospects and come up with our prediction of how the 2015 ladder will look after 26 rounds.

NRL 2015 season preview: 9th - 16th

Here are the teams who will not make the finals:

16th – GOLD COAST TITANS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 14th, 2013 - 9th, 2012 - 11th

Coach: Neil Henry

Captain: Nate Myles

Gains: Josh Hoffman (Broncos), Matt Robinson (Panthers), Ryan Simpkins (Panthers), Lachlan Burr (Bulldogs), David Hala (Broncos), Kierran Moseley (Panthers), Eddie Pettybourne (Wigan)

Losses: Brad Takairangi (Eels), Albert Kelly (Hull KR), Maurice Blair (Hull KR), Luke Bailey (retired), Ashley Harrison (retired), Mark Minichiello (Hull FC), Cody Nelson (Eels), Sam Irwin (Featherstone), Steve Michaels (Hull FC), Paul Carter (sacked)

Strength: Speed. The Titans may not have the biggest pack but they should be mobile. Adding Hoffman to a backline which already has David Mead, Kevin Gordon, Will Zillman and James Roberts is all about pace.

Weakness: Just how the players perform after such a horrific pre-season is very much open to debate. If Greg Bird and Dave Taylor are also unavailable for a long period due to their pending drug charges that's a massive hole in the Titans' pack.

Money Man: Josh Hoffman has come down the Pacific Motorway from Brisbane aiming for a settled run in first grade. Neil Henry is banking on the New Zealand international delivering.

One to watch: James Roberts. The former South Sydney and Penrith flier might have his demons off the field but he's shown enough in his early days at the Titans to suggest he could be a genuine superstar if he stays out of trouble.

Best team: Josh Hoffman, David Mead, Will Zillman, Anthony Don, Kevin Gordon, Aidan Sezer, Dan Mortimer, David Hala, Beau Falloon*, Luke Douglas, Nate Myles (capt), Dave Taylor*, Greg Bird*. Interchange: Brad Tighe, Ryan James, Eddy Pettybourne, Kierran Moseley. (* - player currently stood down due to court appearance)

15th – CANBERRA RAIDERS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 15th, 2013 - 13th, 2012 - 6th

Coach: Ricky Stuart

Captain: Jarrod Croker

Gains: Frank-Paul Nu'uasala (Roosters), Blake Austin (Wests Tigers), Josh Hodgson (Hull KR), Rhys Kennedy (Storm), Sia Soliola (St Helens), Sisa Waqa (Storm), Sam Williams (Dragons).

Losses: Anthony Milford (Broncos), Terry Campese (Hull KR), Brett White (retired), Tom Learoyd-Lahrs (Storm), Matt Allwood (Warriors), Jake Foster (Qld Cup), Sam Mataora (Knights), Matt McIlwrick (Roosters), Reece Robinson (Eels), Sami Sauiluma (Sharks), Lagi Setu (Roosters), Matt Frawley (Bulldogs).

Strength: The Raiders have bolstered an already strong pack with some decent pick-ups. Maroons wrecking ball Josh Papalii will be backed up by international recruits Frank-Paul Nuuasala and Sia Soliola, while youngsters Shannon Boyd and Paul Vaughan are potential stars.

Weakness: With Milford and Campese gone, the Raiders have a lack of depth in the halves. A combination has to be built quickly, with the main contenders being Blake Austin, Mitchell Cornish and Sam Williams.

Money Man: Jack Wighton needs to step up in Milford's absence as the club's X-factor player. After a failed experiment in the halves, Wighton showed great promise at fullback in the final three games of 2014.

One to watch: Leaping Edrick Lee. There are big wraps on this former basketballer but he's had two injury plagued seasons and needs to get some more game time. It will be interesting to see if his move to centre from wing pays off.

Best team: Jack Wighton, Sisa Waqa, Jarrod Croker (c), Edrick Lee, Jeremy Hawkins, Blake Austin, Mitchell Cornish, David Shillington, Josh Hodgson, Dane Tilse, Josh Papalii, Sia Soliola, Shaun Fensom. Interchange: Paul Vaughan, Frank-Paul Nu'uausala, Josh McCrone, Shannon Boyd.

14th – WARRIORS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 9th, 2013 - 11th, 2012 - 14th

Coach: Andrew McFadden

Captain: Simon Mannering

Gains: Matt Allwood (Canberra), Ryan Hoffman (Melbourne), Api Pewhairangi (Parramatta), Bodene Thompson (Wests Tigers), Jonathan Wright (Cronulla).

Losses: Jayson Bukuya (Cronulla), Kevin Locke (Salford), Feleti Mateo (Manly), Sam Lousi (Waratahs), Dane Nielsen (St George Illawarra), Jerome Ropati (retired), Carlos Tuimavave (Newcastle).

Strength: Competition in several positions, especially the back row where a number of players will be pushing to join skipper Simon Mannering and new recruit Ryan Hoffman.

Weakness: The centres still look to be an issue, and the season will begin with Konrad Hurrell coming back from a wrist problem and Jonathan Wright completing a suspension incurred with Cronulla last year.

Money Man: Golden Boot winner Shaun Johnson. Is poised to become one of the game's elite players. Just needs to produce his best more consistently.

One to watch: Sam Tomkins, who started to find his feet after his first taste of the NRL coincided with the Warriors' mis-firing start to last year.

Best team: Sam Tomkins, David Fusitua, Konrad Hurrell, Ngani Laumape, Manu Vatuvei, Chad Townsend, Shaun Johnson, Jacob Lillyman, Nathan Friend, Ben Matulino, Simon Mannering (capt), Ryan Hoffman, Ben Henry. Interchange: Sam Rapira, Suaia Matagi, Bodene Thompson, Thomas Leuluai.

13th – NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 12th, 2013 - preliminary finalists, 2012 - 12th

Coach: Rick Stone

Captain: Kurt Gidley

Gains: Tariq Sims (Cowboys), Jack Stockwell (Dragons), Carlos Tuimavave (Warriors)

Losses: Darius Boyd (Broncos), Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos), Michael Dobson (Salford), Matt Hilder (retired), Josh Mantellato (Hull KR), Willie Mason (Sea Eagles), Matt Minto (Qld Cup), Chance Peni (Tigers), Timana Tahu (retired), Travis Waddell (Broncos), Brayden Wiliame (Sea Eagles)

Strength: The Knights have a blistering backline featuring some of the most exciting players in the NRL.

Weakness: The loss of Willie Mason leaves the pack looking a little light on muscle. Kade Snowden will need to step up and show consistency.

Money Man: Tyrone Roberts looked sensational in the Indigenous All Stars match and appears ready to take his game to a new level in 2015.

One to watch: All eyes will be on Sione Mata'utia to see if he can back up his dramatic rise in 2014 which led to him becoming Australia's youngest-ever Test player.

Best team: Kurt Gidley, Akuila Uate, Sione Mata'utia, Dane Gagai, James McManus, Ben Roberts Jarrod Mullen, Kade Snowden, Adam Clydsdale, Korbin Sims, Beau Scott, Robbie Rochow, Jeremy Smith. Interchange: Chris Houston, David Fa'alogo, Jack Stockwell, Joey Leilua.

12th – ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 11th, 2013 - 14th. 2012 - 9th

Coach: Paul McGregor

Captain: Ben Creagh

Gains: Dane Nielsen (Warriors), George Rose (Storm), Eto Nabuli (Panthers), Beau Henry (Titans), Heath L'Estrange (Roosters), Kris Keating (Hull KR)

Losses: Brett Morris (Bulldogs), Gerard Beale (Sharks), Kyle Stanley (Sharks), Jack Stockwell (Knights), Sam Williams (Raiders), Jack Bird (Sharks), Bronson Harrison (released).

Strength: Their spine of Dugan, Widdop, Marshall and Rein is settled and has plenty of class. If they click, so will the Dragons.

Weakness: The pack. Has suffered from some big-name losses in recent years and looks weak in the props - which has forced backrower Ben Creagh up front.

Money Man: Josh Dugan will be called on to lift his input in attack following the departure of try-scoring whiz Brett Morris, but he's more than capable.

One to watch: Eto Nabuli. He's more than just the Fijian hotel porter discovered by Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler now - he has impressed in trials and is a fair shot at starting the year in first grade.

Best team: Josh Dugan, Eto Nabuli, Dylan Farrell, Dane Nielsen, Jason Nightingale, Gareth Widdop, Benji Marshall, Ben Creagh, Mitch Rein, Jack De Belin, Tyson Frizell, Joel Thompson, Trent Merrin. Interchange: Leeson Ah Mau, Mike Cooper, Will Matthews, Heath L'Estrange.

11th – WESTS TIGERS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 13th, 2013 - 15th, 2012 - 10th

Coach: Jason Taylor

Captain: Robbie Farah

Gains: Josh Drinkwater (London Broncos), Matthew Lodge (Storm), Kevin Naiqama (Panthers), Chance Peni (Knights), Brenden Santi (Eels), John Sila (Bulldogs).

Losses: Braith Anasta (retired), Blake Austin (Raiders), Adam Blair (Broncos), Jarred Farlow (French rugby), Liam Fulton (retired), James Gavet (Broncos), Marika Koroibete (Storm), Ben Murdoch-Masila (Panthers), Bodene Thompson (Warriors).

Strength: Their spine, James Tedesco, Robbie Farah, Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses, have the potential to match it with the NRL's best if they can just stay injury-free.

Weakness: Wests Tigers have young talent to burn, but harnessing that potential proved a bridge too far in 2014. New coach Jason Taylor has a big year ahead of him to get everyone pulling in the same direction - not to mention fixing their dodgy defence.

Money man: Luke Brooks, who picked up the NRL rookie of the year gong, is an excitement machine. But there are questions surrounding his defence.

One to watch: Fullback James Tedesco has had a horror run of injuries over the past two seasons. Having seen glimpses of his brilliance, everyone is eager to see a lot more.

Best team: James Tedesco, Kevin Naiqama, Tim Simona, Chris Lawrence, Pat Richards, Mitchell Moses, Luke Brooks, Aaron Woods, Robbie Farah (c), Keith Galloway, Curtis Sironen, Sauaso Sue, Kyle Lovett. Interchange: Ava Seumanufagai, Jack Buchanan, Dene Halatau, Josh Drinkwater.

10th – CRONULLA SHARKS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 16th, 2013 - 5th, 2012 - 7th

Coach: Shane Flanagan

Captain: Paul Gallen

Gains: Ben Barba (Broncos), Gerard Beale (Dragons), Jack Bird (Dragons), Mitch Brown (Bulldogs), Jayson Bukuya (Warriors), Michael Ennis (Bulldogs), Saulala Houma (Roosters), Todd Murphy (Norths Devils), Sami Sauiluma (Raiders), Kyle Stanley (Dragons)

Losses: Todd Carney (Catalan Dragons), Isaac De Gois (Eels), Bryce Gibbs (retired), Michael Lichaa (Bulldogs), Sione Masima (Rabbitohs), Mark Mexico (Gateshead Thunder), John Morris (retired), Beau Ryan (retired), Tupou Sopoaga (Panthers), Nathan Stapleton (Roosters), Siosaia Vave (Sea Eagles), Jonathan Wright (Warriors)

Strength: The Sharks have always had a formidable pack but it has been significantly bolstered by the arrival of hooker Michael Ennis.

Weakness: Attack. Cronulla struggled badly for points in 2014, and need to significantly rework their efforts with the ball this year if they are to be a finals threat.

Money Man: Cronulla will structure their game to get the best out of new playmaker Ben Barba, whose off-season thus far suggests he is close to rediscovering his mojo.

One to watch: Andrew Fifita will want to prove he's not a one-season wonder after going backwards last year.

Best team: Michael Gordon, Sosaia Feki, Gerard Beale, Ricky Leutele, Valentine Holmes, Ben Barba, Jeff Robson, Andrew Fifita, Michael Ennis, Sam Tagataese, Luke Lewis, Wade Graham, Paul Gallen. Interchange: Chris Heighington, Jayson Bukuya, Tinirau Arona, Jack Bird.

9th – PARRAMATTA EELS

Finishes over the past three seasons: 2014 - 10th, 2013 - 16th, 2012 - 16th

Coach: Brad Arthur

Captain: Tim Mannah

Gains: Anthony Watmough (Manly), Richie Fa'aoso (Manly), Brad Takairangi (Titans), Reece Robinson (Raiders), Danny Wicks (unsigned), Beau Champion (Rabbitohs), Cody Nelson (Titans), Ben Crooks (Hull FC), Shannan McPherson (Salford Red Devils), Adam Quinlan (Dragons)

Losses: Jarryd Hayne (NFL hopeful), Willie Tonga (Catalan Dragons), Ken Sio (Hull Kingston Rovers), Ben Smith (retired), Kelepi Tanginoa (Cowboys), Liam Foran (London Broncos), Lee Mossop (Wigan Warriors), Fuifui Moimoi (Leigh), Justin Hunt (Dragons)

Strength: The Eels' mobile and aggressive back-row was a joy to watch at times last year with Ken Edwards, Manu Ma'u, Tepai Moeroa and Joseph Paulo enjoying break-out seasons. Anthony Watmough adds experience and class to a vastly-improved pack.

Weakness: Jarryd Hayne's departure was a huge blow. Will Hopoate is a very good player, but filling the shoes of arguably the best fullback in the NRL is a big ask.

Money man: Chris Sandow. The mercurial halfback started last season in NSW Cup but went on to enjoy the most consistent season of his career. The little playmaker flourished under the coaching of Arthur.

One to watch: Tepi Moeroa. The 19-year-old Cook Islander was compared to Sonny Bill Williams after his NRL debut at the end of last year. An Australian schoolboy rugby star with handling skills and an offload to die for, the Eels recently tied the back-rower down on a three-year deal to ward off advances from Super Rugby sides NSW Waratahs and the Chiefs.

Best team: Will Hopoate, Semi Radradra, Beau Champion, Ryan Morgan, Reece Robinson, Corey Norman, Chris Sandow, Tim Mannah, Nathan Peats, Darcy Lussick, Manu Ma'u, Tepai Moeroa, Anthony Watmough. Interchange: David Gower, Isaac De Gois, Joseph Paulo, Pauli Pauli.