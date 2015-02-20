NSW Rugby League will reportedly ramp up its treatment of head injuries this season with the introduction of 'concussion officials' at every game under its jurisdiction.

NSW Rugby League to introduce concussion officials: report

According to The Daily Telegraph, the new safety measures will see independent and certified supervisors attend every game from senior competitions such as the NSW Cup, through to age-group games in the Harold Matthews and SG Ball competitions.

It means players as young as 15 will now receive the same concussion monitoring as is provided in State of Origin, where an independent concussion official was used at all three games in 2014.

NSWRL General Manager of Football Barrie-Jon Mather told The Daily Telegraph that concussion is a major issue and needs to be treated as such.

"Our first change came midway through last year when we introduced concussion officials to all our NSW Cup games. And if it’s a good idea for one competition, it has to be a good idea for all of them," he said.

"Yes, we know that for 79 minutes our sideline officials could essentially be a spare part. But if there is that one minute where something happens, it’s important we have someone there who can act."

NSWRL plans to train up referees and volunteers, ideally those with some form of medical qualification, to supervise games and enforce the league’s strict concussion rules.

"Right now, our first aim is education," Mather told The Daily Telegraph.

"In Shield and Massey Cup, you’re talking about coaches who are being paid very little, or doing things on a goodwill basis.

"So rather than fining, we want to educate everyone on how the issue of concussion needs to be dealt with. Help people make informed decisions.

"We also want to ensure that, in our junior rep competitions, the kids playing feel safe. We want to encourage more young people to play rugby league and we believe this is an important part of that."