The video the Rabbitohs hoped you'd never see

Their premiership winning captain John Sutton and team mate Luke Burgess handcuffed, under arrest and sitting in an Arizona gutter.

A camera on the police officer's vest is rolling as he talks to the victim Patrick Scruggs.

“We'll put you as a victim when it gets to court they will say you are the victim,” the officer says.

Look carefully. You can see a bruise on the 21-year-old bouncer's right forehead - a result of being thrown to the ground by Burgess after Sutton was asked to leave a restaurant for spitting on the bar.

It's clear it wasn't a fair fight between the 80 kilogram American and 112 kilogram Brit.

You can hear the clearly drunk Rabbitohs players pleading their innocence from the gutter.

“We are arresting you for disorderly conduct. Where you from?” the officer asks.

Both were charged with disorderly conduct but Burgess was also accused of assault.

Seven News can now reveal the charges were dismissed at the request of the victim Patrick Scruggs but only after he received an unknown civil settlement from Burgess.

It's perfectly legal in Arizona but could be of interest to the NRL Integrity Unit which announced today it would reopen the investigation into the incident.

"The integrity unit will look at it and all the facts and will gather all the information we need to gather, within the rules of our game," NRL CEO Dave Smith said.

Sutton is no longer the captain and Burgess is now with Manly but the Rabbitohs continue to insist there wasn't a cover up.