NRL re-opens South Sydney investigation

This is the damning image that South Sydney didn't want anyone to see.

Sutton and Burgess with handcuffs on. Source: 7News

Obtained exclusively by 7News, the picture shows John Sutton and Luke Burgess with handcuffs on after being arrested outside an Arizona bar late last year.

Tonight on 7News at 6: the exclusive vision of Rabbitohs captain John Sutton and teammate Luke Burgess under arrest, handcuffed and sitting in an Arizona gutter.

The NRL Integrity Unit has re-opened its investigation into the incident, in which both players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

A spokesman said the Integrity Unity had received new information which will be investigated.

The Rabbitohs previously claimed what happened in the Flagstaff bar during a November training camp was just a bit of larrikin behavior.

But the police report - obtained exclusively by 7News journalist Mike Amor - shows a far different account.

A bouncer told police, a man later identified as former captain John Sutton "spit on the bar. So my manager asked him to leave.”

"I approached him and he said fxxx off,” the bouncer said.

Police say Sutton slammed his fist on to the bar refusing to leave and challenging staff to come outside to fight, then teammate Luke Burgess got involved.

The bouncer said Burgess "pushed me, so in defence I put him in a headlock”.

Burgess then "slammed me into the ground and punched my ribs," the bouncer said.

A fight broke out as both Australians were forced outside the restaurant.

The bouncer was left with a big bruise on his right forehead.

Sutton and Burgess were taken to the local police station.

Both spent eight hours in the local jail charged with disorderly conduct.

Burgess was also accused of intentionally or recklessly causing injury.

Police in Flagstaff have been unusually reluctant to talk to media.

No one can explain why the charges were dropped.

The 21-year-old bouncer was said to be so shaken he immediately quit his job and since filed an insurance claim for the injuries he suffered.

If @NRL wants to control player discipline, it must also be responsible for public comment on incidents. Three day wait is unacceptable. — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) February 11, 2015

Burgess has since joined Manly and Sutton was later stripped of the captaincy, although he will skipper the side in a trial match this weekend.

Former South Sydney chief executive Shane Richardson earlier this week said he did not cover up the incident.

Richardson says the NRL was informed on all developments.

"There was no cover up in any way shape or form," he told Fairfax Media.

"The fact we didn't unleash it to the media was because it was a breach of a code of conduct.

"The club made the decision.

"The board, the NRL's integrity unit, the coaching staff, the players, their managers were all told when the breaches went out."