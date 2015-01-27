Rugby league mourning death of two young players

The rugby league world is in mourning after the death of two young players in Queensland.

North Queensland under 20s player Regan Grieve (pictured) and Mackay Cutters player Hayden Butler, formerly of the Melbourne Storm under 20s, have both died suddenly in recent days.

Grieve, 18, was an up and coming star in the Cowboys system.

He’d already played for both the Queensland under 18s and Australian Schoolboys.

Grieve’s death comes less than two years after another under 20s player, Alex Elisala, died in Mackay.

Sydney Roosters halfback Jackson Hastings, who played against Grieve for NSW, tweeted his shock and condolences:

RIP my brother! Hope your looking down on me cause I'll always look upto you, love you! :( @nthqldcowboys ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LqyYJzaL6j — Jackson Hastings (@JackoHastings) January 27, 2015

Butler, 20, was a Storm junior who recently signed with the Mackay Cutters.

He tragically passed during the Australia Day long weekend, shocking those close to him.

The Cutters also had to deal with the tragic passing of Cowboy Elisala two years ago.

Players and staff close to the boys have been offered counselling.