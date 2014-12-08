A trio of would-be thieves were thwarted when they attempted to rob the home of Newcastle Knights star Kurt Gidley on Saturday.

NRL star chases and tackles would-be home invaders

According to the Newcastle Herald, Gidley returned from dinner with friends to hear the intruders entering the front door of his Merewether property.

Despite being barefoot and wearing only a pair of shorts, the 229 NRL game veteran said instinct kicked in as he chased the trio into the rain.

"When I heard the noises and visibly saw them I wasn't prepared to let them get away," he told the Newcastle Herald.

"I didn't want to lie in bed wondering who they were and what they were doing."

After running a few hundred metres, Gidley caught up with one of the intruders and put his renowned tackling skills to use.

He then marched the teen to a nearby house and called the police, who quickly rounded up the other two perpetrators.

Gidley, a father of two, told the Newcastle Herald he was shaken up by the experience.

"It was a pretty scary moment for my family," he said.

"It's not something you'd want to have happen to anyone who has kids.

"[My wife Brooke] was pretty emotional and pretty frightened – she didn't know what had happened for about half an hour while I was on the chase and had caught up with them."

Gidley has since received a letter and a personal apology from the teenager he caught.

Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in relation to the incident while more charges are expected to be laid in the near future.