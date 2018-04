Rugby league superstar Jarryd Hayne has dropped a bombshell by announcing he is quitting the code to pursue an NFL career in the United States.

The shockwaves quickly surfaced on social media, where Australia's sporting and celebrity community jumped online to share their thoughts on Hayne's decision.

Can't believe @jarrydhayne_1 news, wish him the best of luck. Extremely jealous of him getting that opportunity. Text me if u need a blocker — george rose (@gorgeousgrose) October 15, 2014

It's not good when the elite players like Hayne are saying rugby league isn't challenging them any more. Is this a concern? — Steve Turner (@SteveTurner84) October 15, 2014

ABSOLUTELY LOVE this move by Haynezy!! Look forward to watching on! @jarrydhayne_1 you boss boy! — Karmichael (@karmichaelhunt) October 15, 2014

Good on Jarryd Hayne for having a crack at the NFL, but what an enormous loss #unbiasedparrafan — Melanie Mclaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) October 15, 2014

Big news for NRL & Aus NFL fans!! Good luck to @jarrydhayne_1 in his crack at the NFL! Fortune favours the bold JH!!! — Kurt Fearnley (@kurtfearnley) October 15, 2014

@jarrydhayne_1 Looking forward to your arrival in the USA mate! 🇺🇸 — Steven Solomon (@stevesolo10) October 15, 2014

Wow @jarrydhayne_1 off to try his hand at NFL! Good luck to him - I love it when athletes take risks like this. Hope it's a good story. — Liz Ellis (@LizzyLegsEllis) October 15, 2014

Takes courage to do this - All the best @jarrydhayne_1on chasing your NFL dream — Petero Civoniceva (@PetCivo) October 15, 2014