Superstar Hayne to be an NFL unknown

Jarryd Hayne says he's giving up riches as rugby league's highest-paid player for a dream as he embarks on an uncertain future as an NFL hopeful.

Jarryd Hayne walks out on Kangaroos for NFL trial in America

The NRL superstar made the bombshell announcement on Wednesday that he's quitting the game that has made him a household name to head for the United States.

Hayne broke down in tears several times during an emotional 30 minute press conference at Parramatta Leagues club as he chronicled his rise from the poverty of housing commission to a $1 million a year athlete, and spoke of his burning desire to play in the NFL.

The current and two-time Dally M Player of the Year becomes the third superstar to quit the NRL following the 2014 season, joining rugby union signings Sonny Bill Williams and Sam Burgess.

"I know some people might be upset about this but at the end of the day I am following my heart and if people want to criticise me for that so be it," Hayne said.

"I thought about this 24 months ago and if I had the courage I would have done it sooner.

"The last 12 months I have been serious about it, and it is now or never.

"I don't want to live with any regret.

"I know there are no guarantees and I know there will be some dark times ahead, but I am ready for that.

"100 per cent it is going to be scary but life is a gamble and I want to challenge myself.

"No risk, no reward."

Hayne has pulled out of Australia's squad, named on Tuesday, for the Four Nations Test series after securing a conditional release from his NRL contract with Parramatta, which ensures he returns to the Eels if he comes back.

He recently came back from a trip to the US where he looked over the set-up at NFL champion Seattle Seahawks, now one third of the way into their season.

However, he has no contract with any NFL team and said he was prepared to turn up at training days in a bid to earn a deal for next season.

He will move to LA shortly and base himself there.

A keen student of the NFL, Hayne said he saw his future in the code as a kick returner, due to the position's similarity to that of an NRL fullback.

The 26-year-old Hayne said he would not consider playing in the college system but would aim solely for the elite NFL.

Having played his whole career at Parramatta, Hayne said he had been about to begin negotiations with Eels officials that would have made him the NRL's highest earner and leaving the club he loved was extremely hard.

Jarryd Hayne leaves @NRL @TheParraEels to trial American Football at this stage no team @nfl but hopes to join practice squad @7NewsSydney — Jim Wilson (@Jim_Wilson7) October 15, 2014

"I am leaving as the game's highest paid player because I want to chase my dream," he said.

"I'm heading over there as a blank canvas, it is crazy exciting."

"I am going making this decision now because I want to give it every chance, I won't play this year because the (NFL) season is already six games old.

"I am aiming at next year and I'm starting preparations now."

Hayne said helping in NSW's drought-breaking State of Origin win earlier this year had helped make the decision for him and the response of his Eels teammates had been overwhelming positive, but informing coach Brad Arthur was difficult.

"Telling Brad was the hardest thing about it," Hayne said.

"At first he didn't really understand. He was like 'you are going to another club' and I said 'no I'm going to go to the NFL.

"The relationship that has developed between me and Brad over the last 12 months is the best I have ever had with a coach.

"The way we brought us all together this year was fantastic."

Huge News on Hayne! Good luck bro!👍 #DreamBig — Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) October 14, 2014

Hayne revealed he contacted NRL boss Dave Smith shortly before his announcement.

"I spoke to (NRL boss) Dave Smith this morning and he asked if there was anything he could do to get me to stay but there isn't, this is about me chasing my dream," Hayne said.

Parramatta chief executive Scott Seward said the club was never going to stand in the way.

"It is very hard to challenge Jarryd's reasons," he said.

"It is a blow for the club today, but we have worked hard to build this club up over the last two years and that won't change with Jarryd's exit."