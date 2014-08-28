Steve Roach sacked from 2GB Continuous Call Team

Former NSW and Balmain Tigers legend Steve 'Blocker' Roach has been sacked from 2GB radio show the Continuous Call Team after a bullying complaint from a younger male staff member.

Roach was sacked this morning 2GB's management conducted a two-week investigation into an incident inside the radio box at the Parramatta v Canterbury Bulldogs match at ANZ Stadium on Friday, August 15.

Roach reportedly verbally berated the young staffer and then had a heated argument with a co-host, minutes before 2GB’s coverage of the match began.

The station stood down Blocker on the Saturday, but he was back on air on the Sunday.

But an investigation was made into the incident after the staffer submitted a formal complaint early last week and was granted stress leave.

Roach confirmed his sacking. "I've loved my 13 years at the Continuous Call team calling football - that's my passion,” he said.

The incident followed an incident at 2GB last year where broadcaster Ray Hadley was investigated for bullying a young male staff member.