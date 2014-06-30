Roosters' attempt to register Blake Fergsuon rejected

The NRL has rejected an application from the Sydney Roosters to register the contact of Blake Ferguson for the remainder of the 2014 season.

Chief Operating Officer, Jim Doyle said the decision was based on an assessment of Ferguson’s record of conduct over the last two years.

He also said Ferguson had given an undertaking that he would undergo a program of clinical support and counselling before the NRL would consider registering him and this has not yet happened.

Mr Doyle said the NRL would consider any future application for Ferguson to return to the NRL, but warned that a relevant factor would be whether he has engaged in and completed an appropriate clinical support and counselling program.

23-year-old Ferguson was sensationally sacked by the Canberra Raiders and banned by the NRL in 2013 following an indecent assault charge, the latest incident in a long line of indiscretions.

But the promising outside back claims to have his life back on track, after swearing off the drink and finding love.

He recently told The Daily Telegraph it was only the influence of mentor Anthony Mundine and his new partner that saved him from prison.

"If it wasn’t for Choc (Mundine) I would have finished up in jail for sure," he said.

"I was playing up every weekend. Everything was spiralling out of control. I didn’t even have any respect for myself.

"Because Choc’s family I respect him a lot more. I listened to his advice and finally got my act together."

Ferguson will now be unable to play in the NRL until 2015.