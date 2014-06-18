NSW claim their first Origin series in nine years with a brutal, pulsating 6-4 defeat of Queensland at ANZ Stadium.

NSW win Origin series

A trent Hodkinson try and conversion in the 72nd minute are the only points NSW scored, but the only points they needed to wrap up the series in from of almost 84,000 fans.

The first 40 minutes was not much about pretty football, more about asserting physical dominance.

There was niggle galore and barely any real football played.

In fact it took until the 40th minute of the half for Queensland to attempt their first set move which almost resulted in a try.

A smart grubber from Daly Cherry-Evans was almost recovered by the half himself over the NSW try line if not for a late foot to the ball from Trent Hodkinson.

The only points however came from the boot of Johnathan Thurston

Thurston opened the scoring knocking over a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Thurston then become the highest point scorer in Origin history, surpassing coach Mal Meninga, when he kicked another penalty in the 29th minute.

NSW never looked like scoring a try in the opening half but defended sternly in the brutal affair.

Queensland definitely looked the more dangerous of the teams but could not cross in the first 40. It was the first tryless half of football since Game II in 2000.

The second half began far better with both teams throwing the ball around and looking to score. Sam Thaiday looked to have scored in the 50th minute only to have the try disallowed after replays showed he dropped it over the line.

But after sustained pressure from NSW on the Queensland line, with a number of repeat sets Hodkinson crossed in the 72nd minute.

Hodkinson then converted his own try, under huge pressure for NSW to take the lead, 6-4 with seven minutes left.