A football player is reportedly being probed by the NRL after a video allegedly showing the star performing a sex act was posted on social media.

NRL player 'probed over sex tape'

Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell is allegedly shown in the clip, believed to be filmed on a camera phone, and distributed on social media site Instagram, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The woman involved in the scandal, New Zealand TV soap star Teuila Blakely, reportedly admitted being involved with the tape.

"Yeah it was me, but it was a private video between me and Koni [Hurrell] and it wasn't meant to have been leaked," Blakely told the New Zealand Herald.

The video was reportedly filmed around two months ago.

"Koni filmed it as a joke, but neither of us knows who uploaded it," she told the newspaper.

"But I accept what I do in my life, and neither of us are bothered about it. It was a tape between two people who have a lot of fun together. It's not like I'm Kim Kardashian."

The 39-year-old star of the soap show Shortland St has been dating Hurrell for a couple of months, but said the pair were in a "casual" relationship.

"I am not in an exclusive relationship with Koni... We are good friends and are very close," she said.

Warriors chief executive Wayne Scurrah confirmed that one of its players was being investigated by the NRL's integrity commission, but refused to say whether it was Hurrell.

Fairfax reported that NRL chief operating officer Jim Doyle was aware of the incident, and that it was being investigated.