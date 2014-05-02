The support injured Newcastle Knights forward Alex McKinnon has received since his horrific accident in March has been extraordinary.

The man the NRL forgot

On the same day this week that the NRL pledged to provide McKinnon with a job for life, the Knights decided to extend his playing contract beyond this year.

While former Wests Tigers forward Simon Dwyer is pleased with the incredible support McKinnon has received from the rugby league community, he can't help but feel he's been let down.

Two years ago, Dwyer's promising career was curtailed when a tackle-gone-wrong in a match against Canterbury ripped five nerves from his spinal column.

Once touted as a potential State of Origin star, Dwyer was forced into early retirement and he has undergone a long and painful rehabilitation process since.

And Dwyer says the game's powers-that-be are still yet to get in touch with him.

"I've never been contacted by anyone at the NRL," Dwyer told News Ltd.

"I'm not even sure what (the Players Association) does. Seem a waste of time. I don't even know if I have a manager anymore. I saw him at a game recently and he said 'Hi', but that was it.

"It's a little disappointing to think, if I were in any other job, insurance would cover this injury. But being a footballer ... yeah, I’m on my own."

Dwyer's life is a far cry from what the talented forward had hoped it would be.

His right arm is still in a sling and he is yet to regain movement in the fingers on his right hand.

The 25-year-old lives with his parents and has to undergo daily physiotherapy and massages.

He also takes painkillers that have caused what he describes as "little side effects", such as seizures.

"What Alex has suffered — terrible," Dwyer says.

"And I hope he gets all the support possible because not only does he deserve it, it's the right thing to do.

"I mean, we keep hearing how rugby league is business, so why isn't it run like one? Why aren't footballers insured?

"Cars and houses get insured, but not us. It's tough but, while you hope things change, you’ve just gotta get on with it.

"Only last week I got a call from another footballer in a similar situation.

"He's struggling and, given the extent of my injuries, wanted to know what the NRL had done. But, you know ... what could I say?"

Despite his ongoing battle, Dwyer is upbeat about the future.

He his driving on a disabled permit and is learning to write with his left hand.

He is also eternally grateful to the Tigers who, while they were unable to keep him on the playing roster due to salary cap restrictions, handed him a three-year deal to join the backroom staff.

Dwyer is this week in camp with the City Origin side working with coach Brad Fittler because, as Dwyer says, "Freddy never forgot me".

Dwyer's contract with the Tigers ends at the end of this season, meaning he once again faces an uncertain future.

"I'm not sure what's happening yet," he says.

"I would love to stay in the game and really enjoy my work at Wests Tigers, doing video for the boys and statistics for (coach) Mick Potter on game day.

"The club has said they're yet to finalise things for next year so who knows?"