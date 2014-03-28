The mother of the NRL player under scrutiny for a tackle that left an opponent in an induced coma has expressed concern for her son and sympathy for the family of the injured player.

A mother's pain for two victims of ugly NRL tackle

Jordan McLean shot to prominence in unfortunate circumstances this week when he was placed on report for a lifting tackle on Newcastle backrower Alex McKinnon.

McKinnon's career is almost certainly over after he suffered a "devastating spinal injury" in the tackle and was rushed to hospital.

McLean, a 22-year-old who has played just 18 first grade games, will face an NRL judiciary next week over his part in the incident.

McLean's mother Julie says her son has been left devastated by McKinnon's injury and she has expressed sympathy for the Newcastle player's family.

"As a parent of a boy who plays football, every time they take the field you just hope and pray they come through without getting injured," she told News Ltd.

"I watched it happen on Monday night and it made me feel sick. As a parent, I know how it feels to see your son lying on the ground.

"My heart goes out to the McKinnon family.

"I empathise with them, because the only wish of every parent is that nothing like this ever happens."

On Thursday, the NRL cleared McLean to play for the Storm against the Bulldogs this weekend after he was initially stood down pending the hearing.

The hearing was deferred out of respect to McKinnon and will be held on April 2.

Julie McLean says allowing her son to play was the best possible decision.

"The last thing Jordan needed was to be isolated from his teammates at this time," she said.

"They are travelling to Perth (to play Canterbury), and he would have been stuck in Melbourne alone, pondering what was going to happen to him. He's upset about what has happened to Alex, but he did want to play."

Storm captain Cameron Smith says the club has rallied around McLean as he attempts to deal with the fallout of the accident.

Smith said McKinnon's injury was simply the result of an "unfortunate, freakish" accident.

"We've just been trying to support him (McLean)," Smith said at Perth airport on Thursday.

"Obviously everyone's thoughts are with Alex.

"But there's a guy that feels extremely sorry for what has happened.

"His name has been thrown into the tackle and the incident that happened.

"It was just an unfortunate, freakish incident which happened to Alex.

"And as I said on the night, we don't want to see any injury happen to any of our peers in our game, particularly to the neck region.

"(McLean) is just doing his best to get his mind on the job this week.

"He's only a young guy. You've got to remember that."

Julie says she's been upset by reports her son "drove" McKinnon into the ground, with most observers acknowledging the tackle was accidental.

She says aggression is simply not in Jordan's nature.

"He's always been a gentle giant," she said.

"He's never been sin-binned or set-off in his life. He's so placid, that, if anything, Melbourne have tried to get him to be more aggressive.

"It's in his nature to be kind and accepting, and that's probably helped him deal with this. When he got stood down, he took it remarkably well. Although he wanted to play, he could understand what was going on at the same time."