For one woman in the crowd at the Rugby League World Cup, all her Christmases came at once when England's Sam Burgess threw her his shorts.

Woman catches shorts of rugby league star Sam Burgess, smells them

After England's quarter-final win over France in Wigan, Burgess freed himself of his shorts and threw them into the crowd.

While most would cower away at the mere sight of sweaty, freshly worn footy shorts being flung in their direction, one female fan eagerly snatched them from the air before running back to show her friends and family.

Gleaming like a One Direction fan who had touched the prized mop of hair on Harry Styles' head, the woman, who appeared to be wearing a wedding ring, proceeded to then sniff the shorts.

Burgess was later shown the disturbing footage and grimaced along with BBC commentators reviewing the incident.

"She looks quite happy," Burgess observes innocently.

What followed however was a blow by blow of shock and sheer disgust.

"I hope she doesn't smell them," he said.

"Oh, no way.

"What was she thinking? She didn't pass out did she?

"Dear oh dear".

The woman did not pass out, but she is now the proud owner of a unique piece of Rugby League World Cup memorabilia.