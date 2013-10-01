Just days out from the Grand Final and the NRL is set to snub some of the game's greatest ever players.

Rugby League Immortals to be snubbed on Grand Final day

It's 50 years since the Kangaroos first won the Ashes in England, but it seems there's no room to recognise their achievement in Sunday's showpiece at ANZ Stadium.

The 1963 Australian side, led by captain-coach Arthur Summons, included some genuine legends of the game, including Immortals Reg Gasnier, Graham Langlands and Johnny Raper.

But the NRL has confirmed that the 50-year anniversary of these Kangaroos legends will not be honoured on Grand Final day.

"I feel responsible for these blokes,” Summons told 7News.

"I took them away and I had the pleasure of being captain/coach of a great side. And I'm just frustrated badly.

"I think it's just a real kick in the arse to this side."

The Kangaroos may have been packed with Immortals, but many are no longer with us.

Of the original squad of 26, only 16 remain and time is running out to give this team the honour their achievements deserve.

The NRL has confirmed that the 1963 side will have lunch with the modern day Kangaroos next week.

In July, the NRL announced pop stars Ricky Martin and Jessica Mauboy will be part of the pre-game entertainment at the Grand Final.

1963 Kangaroos

Arthur Summons (captain/coach), John Cleary, Mike Cleary, Peter Diamond, Ken Day, Peter Gallagher, Reg Gasnier, John Gleeson, Brian Hambly, Earl Harrison, Ken Irvine, Les Johns, Noel Kelly, Graeme Langlands, Jim Lisle, Barry Muir, Paul Quinn, John Raper, Barry Rushworth, Kevin Ryan, Kevin Smyth, Frank Stanton, Dick Thornett, Ken Thornett, Ian Walsh, Graham Wilson.