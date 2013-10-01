Manly's Steve Matai and the Sydney Roosters' Sonny Bill Williams will contend for Australian rugby league's biggest prize on Sunday. But it could have all been quite different.

Grand final superstars dodged life of crime

Kiwi superstar Matai opened up on the very real risk he and his former teammate had of entering a life of crime early in their junior careers, News Ltd reported.

Just recently, one of Matai's friends was released from prison in a reminder about how close he was to the seedy underbelly in Auckland playing for Mt Albert Grammar’s first XIII.

"Our whole team that year, a lot of us could be here playing, but the boys were taking different options, walking different tracks,” Matai told News Ltd.

"It was me, Tommy Leuluai (Warriors) and Sonny in the same team. It’s good to see we still carried on playing.

"There were some talented boys in that team, if not better than me, who just made the wrong choices.

"It’s good to see us all playing at the top level, coming from the same high school. I knew Tommy and Sonny were going to make it, I didn’t see myself playing first grade but things went my way," he said.

"We had a good team, a few boys made the Auckland squad, we had a lot of talented boys who went the other way.

"Just to see them make those choices was a bit disappointing.

"I’m happy I made the decision to keep playing, I’m happy Tommy and Sonny also made that decision, and not follow the crowd but knuckle down and train hard.

"I’ve been here almost 10 years, it shows that hard work pays off."

Both have since played in premiership-winning sides and have represented New Zealand on the international stage.