NSW coach Laurie Daley has made the day of bashing victim Simon Cramp, visiting him in hospital and gifting him tickets to Game III.

Cramp, a fanatical Blues fan, was in Ryde Rehabilitation Clinic when Daley made the surprise visit.

Cramp was chuffed to receive the visit from Daley, even happier to get a team shirt and then visibly moved when told he would be attending Game III at ANZ Stadium.