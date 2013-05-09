Veteran caller off-air over 'racist joke'

Veteran rugby league caller David Morrow has been taken off the airwaves after he made a racist joke on ABC Grandstand.

The comments were made before ABC's broadcast of Monday night's match between St George Illawarra and Manly.

The ABC is investigating the 30-year-veteran after complaints were made over the joke which referenced Darwin Aboriginals.

Morrow first joked about electricity not being available in the Northern Territory capital before appearing to use a mocking tone moments later.

Morrow said on air: "Dat's da only way you can tell when there's anyone, er, awake is when dey smile.''

It is believed the comments went to air in the Wollongong region in NSW after a mistake was made in the run-times.

Craig Norenberg, manager of ABC Grandstand, said there would be a full investigation into the incident and Morrow would be suspended with full pay until further notice.

"ABC Radio takes the issues of discrimination and prejudice extremely seriously," Norenbergs said.

"David Morrow has been suspended from duties pending the resolution of an investigation into his recent on-air comments. The matter is being investigated in line with Editorial Policies and acceptable standards of broadcasting."

It was reported an ABC staffer filed a complaint over the comments as well as a number of listeners who contacted the station on Monday night.

NRL boss David Smith branded the comments as offensive and unacceptable.

"The comments are totally unacceptable and we've made that position clear to the ABC," he said.

"Rugby league's commitment to indigenous programs, to the All Stars and our own reconciliation action plan couldn't be more at odds with such a remark. Ours is a game that welcomes people from every cultural background."