Ben Barba checks into Sydney health clinic

Troubled NRL poster boy Ben Barba has checked himself into a health clinic on his own accord and is set to stay there until he sorts out the issues in his private life, reports Fairfax.

The clinic located in northern Sydney is a world away from the commotion that would have been circling Barba with the NRL season opener just days away.

Barba will address the alcohol, gambling and family problems that have crippled him in the off-season and led to the star playmaker being stood down by the Canterbury Bulldogs indefinitely.

Since winning the Dally M last year, Barba’s personal life has taken a turn for the worse. His relationship with childhood sweetheart Ainslie Currie – with whom he fathered two children – ended, and other vices took hold.

Barba joined the Sutherland Shire social group 'Epic Bender Crew' or 'EBC' and succumbed to a party-hard lifestyle.

It is understood Currie and their children have visited Barba while he is treated at the clinic.

The NRL community, led by Bulldogs chief Todd Greenberg, have rallied around Barba since the shocking news of his personal breakdown and loss of focus ahead of the 2013 season.

Barba was requesting days off training and during a pre-season trial in Goulburn Barba indicated he was experiencing difficulty getting his head in the game, admitting to a trainer that he did not want to play.

Teammates and other NRL players such as Jarryd Hayne, Daly Chery-Evans and Jonathan Thurston have thrown their support behind Barba, encouraging the last season’s top try-scorer to take all the time he needs.

Greenberg said Barba was “ill” but did not suggest that the club would put pressure on Barba to return, affording him an indefinite period away from the game.