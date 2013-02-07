Media release: National Rugby League

The National Rugby League has today joined all major sports, the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA), the Australian Crime Commission, and the Federal Government in supporting a far reaching investigation into doping and integrity issues in sport.

The National Rugby League has also appointed former Federal Court Judge, The Hon. Tony Whitlam QC to assist in the investigation process and to establish a permanent NRL Integrity Unit.

The NRL has today committed to:

• The establishment of a fully resourced NRL Integrity Unit;

• Conduct an audit and establish a register of personnel supplying performance services to players and or NRL Clubs;

• Sanctioning any Club or player found to have concealed information in relation to a breach of the NRL Anti-Doping Policy;

• Requiring team doctors to review any instance where supplements, substances or other procedures may have been administered without the prior approval of the team doctor;

• Introducing centralised testing for illicit substances to complement existing club programs.

NRL CEO, Mr Dave Smith said Rugby League would be strong in meeting emerging threats in world sport:

“As sports we have to get this right and we will.

“We are committed to working with ASADA and the Government in dealing with these threats and in addition to that will strengthen our own investigative capability.

“Regardless of the outcome of those investigations, there is an opportunity here to take the initiative in terms of the integrity of in sport.

“Our fans and the absolute majority of our players deserve nothing less.”

The information that the Australian Crime Commission has supplied to the NRL is governed by strict legal conditions which prohibits further comment.