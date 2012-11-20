Blues secure two Origin games

The NSW Blues are set to play two games at home in the 2013 Origin series after a decision was made to reverse the order and take one home game away from the Maroons.

News Ltd are reporting that a multi-million deal has been struck between the NSW government and the ARLC which will ensure the Blues will have a home ground advantage if the series is to be decided in the third game.

Having not played two games at home since 2010, the Blues launched a concerted campaign to change the order of matches after the first match in this year's series was shifted to Melbourne.

Queensland had been been initially promised two home games next year, but that decision was made prior to the independent commission coming into power.

The scheduling of Origin games is a key item on the agenda at today's ARL Commission meeting, with the controversial shoulder charge rule also set to be discussed.

Brian Canavan, who is now employed as Sydney Roosters CEO, was handed the task of submitting findings from research into the effects of the shoulder charge.

He said clubs are keen to know where they stand going into the 2013 season.

Canavan, who undertook the review before being re-appointed by the Roosters last month, said there is no conflict of interest and the review did not contain any recommendations.

"It was a full analysis which involved injury data, performance data and GPS data," Canavan told AAP.

"It sought opinion from prominent people in the game. The clubs and players were provided the opportunity to provide feedback.

"So it become an evidence-based report, it was not findings.

"I didn't make recommendations and it's now the property of the NRL.

"I was given a deadline to hand the report in and we should hear tomorrow, which is good as I am sure coaches are keen to find out so they can get the players ready for the new season."

In addition to the shoulder charge, clubs are still waiting to discover what the salary cap will be, with a collective bargaining agreement still to be rubber-stamped by the Rugby League Players Association and the ARLC.

"We were told about three weeks ago to work to a benchmark figure and we've all done that," Canavan said.

"I am sure it will be high on the list of things to be discussed."