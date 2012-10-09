Canterbury Bulldogs want Nine apology: Johnston

In the aftermath of the Mad Monday controversy at Belmore Oval, it has been revealed that the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs will be requesting an apology from Channel Nine, reports Fairfax.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs CEO Todd Greenberg

Owner of the Bulldogs’ major sponsor Jaycar Electronics, Gary Johnston, says the club are seeking the apology because Nine misled the public to believe offensive remarks shouted by an unidentified member of staff were specifically directed at TV reporter Jayne Azzopardi, which he claims is untrue.

"It could have been [directed at] someone inside the building. In fact that's the more likely explanation," Johnston said in correspondence with Fairfax.

"Channel Nine were secretly recording that conversation without the knowledge of the people inside the building so it was Channel Nine's conceit that assumed that they were talking to [Azzopardi]. They had no evidence that that conversation was directed to someone on the outside of the building."

In an email however, Johnston did concede the flowers delivered to Azzopardi by the club could have been seen as an admission of guilt.

Nevertheless, he says Nine still have some explaining to do.

"I think Channel Nine should definitely apologise for what they've done, as far as inflaming a lot of aggravation over what was very little evidence that there was any abusive conversation to the Channel Nine people," Johnston said.

"Canterbury are approaching Channel Nine to seek an apology for the way that Channel Nine has 'conveniently' interpreted this matter. I for one will be surprised if the 'Dogs get a reply."

Johnston has been under-fire since last week for his comments on talk-back radio where he said, "if a woman walks into some bars in Sydney, she will be ogled, she will be treated as an object and that's the way it is."

On Monday a meeting between Canterbury officials and the ARLC was held to discuss the circumstances of the controversy, as the Bulldogs continue their investigations.

The name of the man recorded shouting abuse such as "there are some ladies here to stick their head in your pants", "suck me off you dumb dog" and "I want to punch you in the face”," is still yet to be released.