Wood loses testicle in grand final, plays on

Warrington's Paul Wood lost a testicle after sustaining an agonising injury in the Super League Grand Final.

Remarkably, the prop played on after rupturing a testicle early in the second half of the match, which Warrington lost 26-18 to Leeds at Old Trafford.

Wood even conducted media interviews after the game before going to hospital where he was operated on.

He tweeted late on Saturday night to fellow rugby league star Leon Pryce: "Ruptured my right testicle mate, got a knee 1 minute into the second half, had to have it removed tonight."

He joked on Sunday: "Just coming out the hospital to go home... Seriously feel like I've left something???"

The injury added to the pain of defeat as Warrington let a half-time lead slip as Leeds retained their Super League title.

In front of over 70,000 at Old Trafford Leeds - who finished the regular season fifth in the table - produced a stirring comeback to win their sixth Grand Final.

Kevin Sinfield, who has played in all six triumphs, was voted man of the match.