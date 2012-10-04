Canterbury Bulldog James Graham found guilty over Billy Slater biting charge

Bulldog James Graham has been found guilty by the NRL judiciary tonight after being charged with biting Melbourne fullback Billy Slater.

The jury decided the Canterbury forward will spend 12 weeks on the sidelines over the incident.

Graham had made a plea of not guilty to the charge, despite video evidence suggesting he had bitten the ear of Slater.

The incident occurred just after winger Sam Perrett crossed the try line for Canterbury at the 26th minute-mark of the grand final.

A brawl broke out when Bulldogs players thought Slater had led with the legs to try and prevent Perrett from scoring.

Slater made an on-field complaint to officials who noted the star fullback's ear was bleeding.

The plea cost Graham a chance of being eligible for a 25 per cent reduction on the final penalty.

Graham's suspension continues a miserable few days for the Bulldogs club who are in damage control following allegations of inappropriate comments made by players to a television reporter during mad Monday celebrations at Belmore.