Gardner to miss finals after passport blunder

Sharks fullback Nathan Gardner is likely to miss out on playing in the NRL finals because of an expired passport.

Gardner was meant to fly to Auckland last week to get some game time with the Sharks' reserve grade side but an administrative error denied him the opportunity.

Sharks' captain Paul Gallen has told Fairfax media that Gardner would have almost certainly made the team had he played last weekend in New Zealand.

"I think with a game under his belt he would've been a fair chance of coming into fullback and Matt Wright sliding back into his regular spot on the wing," Gallen said.

"I can't see it happening now. I think it would be too big of a risk."

"By him not checking that his passport had expired, he's probably cost himself a semi-final spot."

Team management keeps a record of every player's passport expiration date but Gardners details were recorded differently on the computer.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has refused to rule out Gardner before offical team lists are released, but conceded that it would be hard to call up a player who has been out since round six.

"We're disappointed and we're not happy about it," Flanagan said.

"We would've liked him to get another game under his belt so we could possibly use him this weekend, but it's going to make it hard now.

"For him to put himself in the frame, it does make it hard. But at least I know he's there.

"He'll just train really hard to get himself right so if he does play, he'll be ready."

The Cronulla Sharks will face the Canberra Raiders on Sunday at 4pm (AEST) in an elimination final to be played in Canberra.