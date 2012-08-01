NRL teams round 22

SYDNEY, July 31 AAP – Teams named for round 22 of the NRL (all times local):

FRIDAY

SYDNEY ROOSTERS v ST GEORGE DRAGONS at Allianz Stadium, 7.35pm.

ROOSTERS: Anthony Minichiello, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Joseph ‘BJ’ Leilua, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Tautau Moga, Braith Anasta, Mitchell Pearce, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jake Friend, Frank Paul Nuuausala, Aidan Guerra, Boyd Cordner, Tinirau Arona. Interchange: Nafe Seluini, Lama Tasi, Mitchell Aubusson, Martin Kennedy, Brad Takairangi (one to be omitted).

DRAGONS: Jason Nightingale, Brett Morris, Chase Stanley, Nathan Green, Daniel Vidot, Nathan Fien, Ben Hornby, Dan Hunt, Mitch Rein, Trent Merrin, Matt Prior, Ben Creagh, Dean Young. Interchange: Cameron King, Josh Miller, Will Matthews, Jack de Belin, Jake Marketo (one to be omitted).

Referees: Matt Cecchin, Gavin Morris.

SATURDAY

MELBOURNE STORM v PENRITH PANTHERS at AAMI Park, 3.30pm.

STORM: Billy Slater, Sisa Waqa, Dane Nielsen, Will Chambers, Anthony Quinn, Gareth Widdop, Cooper Cronk, Jesse Bromwich, Cameron Smith, Jason Ryles, Sika Manu, Ryan Hoffman, Ryan Hinchcliffe. Interchange: Bryan Norrie, Rory Kostjasyn, Richie Fa’aoso, Kevin Proctor, Todd Lowrie, Jaiman Lowe (two to be omitted).

PANTHERS: Michael Gordon, Josh Mansour, Michael Jennings, Brad Tighe, David Simmons, Lachlan Coote, Luke Walsh, Sam McKendry, Kevin Kingston (capt), Tim Grant, Clint Newton, Cameron Ciraldo, Nigel Plum. Interchange: Shane Shackleton, Mitch Achurch, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Robinson, Danny Galea (one to be omitted).

Referees: Ashley Klein, Adam Devcich.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS v CANTERBURY BULLDOGS at Hunter Stadium, 5.30pm.

KNIGHTS: Darius Boyd, Kevin Naiqama, Dane Gagai, Timana Tahu, Akuila Uate, Jarrod Mullen, Tyrone Roberts, Zane Tetevano, Danny Buderus (capt), Willie Mason, Chris Houston, Joel Edwards, Neville Costigan. Interchange: Robbie Rochow, Zeb Taia, Adam Cuthbertson, Alex McKinnon.

BULLDOGS: Ben Barba, Sam Perrett, Josh Morris, Krisnan Inu, Jonathan Wright, Josh Reynolds, Joel Romelo, Aiden Tolman, Michael Ennis (capt), James Graham, Frank Pritchard, Josh Jackson, Greg Eastwood. Interchange: Martin Taupau, Dale Finucane, Corey Payne, David Stagg, Harlan Alaalatoa (one to be omitted).

Referees: Jason Robinson, Brett Suttor.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS v MANLY SEA EAGLES at Dairy Farmers Stadium, Perth, 7.30pm.

COWBOYS: Matthew Bowen, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Brent Tate, Kane Linnett, Antonio Winterstein, Johnathan Thurston (capt), Michael Morgan, Matthew Scott (capt), Aaron Payne, James Tamou, Gavin Cooper, Glenn Hall, Dallas Johnson. Interchange: Anthony Mitchell, Ricky Thorby, Ashton Sims, Scott Bolton, Ray Thompson (one to be omitted).

SEA EAGLES: Brett Stewart, Jorge Taufua, Jamie Lyon (capt), Steve Matai, David Williams, Kieran Foran, Daly Cherry-Evans, Jason King (capt), Matt Ballin, Brent Kite, Anthony Watmough, Tony Williams, Glenn Stewart. Interchange: George Rose, Joe Galuvao, Darcy Lussick, Jamie Buhrer, Vic Mauro, Daniel Harrison (two to be omitted).

Referees: Shayne Hayne, Gerard Sutton.

SUNDAY

NZ WARRIORS v CRONULLA SHARKS at Mt Smart Stadium, 2.00pm.

WARRIORS: Kevin Locke, Bill Tupou, Ben Henry, Lewis Brown, Manu Vatuvei (capt), James Maloney, Shaun Johnson, Russell Packer, Nathan Friend, Ben Matulino, Feleti Mateo, Elijah Taylor, Sebastine Ikahihifo. Interchange: Carlos Tuimavave, Sione Lousi, Jacob Lillyman, Steve Rapira, Ukuma Ta’Ai (one to be omitted).

SHARKS: Matthew Wright, John Williams, Ricky Leutele, Colin Best, Nathan Stapleton, Todd Carney, Jeff Robson, Mark Taufua, Isaac De Gois, Ben Ross, Jeremy Smith, Anthony Tupou, Paul Gallen. Interchange: Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, John Morris, Jayson Bukuya, Jon Green, Sam Tagataese (two to be omitted).

Referees: Tony Archer, Alan Shortall.

CANBERRA RAIDERS v BRISBANE BRONCOS at Canberra Stadium, 2.00pm.

RAIDERS: Josh Dugan, Sandor Earl, Jarrod Croker, Blake Ferguson, Reece Robinson, Josh McCrone, Sam Williams, David Shillington (capt), Travis Waddell, Dane Tilse, Josh Papalii, Joel Thompson, Shaun Fensom. Interchange: Shaun Berrigan, Joe Picker, Mark Nicholls, Sam Mataora.

BRONCOS: Josh Hoffman, Gerard Beale, Alex Glenn, Ben Te’o, Lachlan Maranta, Corey Norman, Peter Wallace, Ben Hannant, Andrew McCullough, Petero Civoniceva, Matt Gillett, Sam Thaiday, Josh McGuire. Interchange: Ben Hunt, Aaron Whitchurch, Mitchell Dodds, Dunamis Lui.

Referees: Gavan Badger, Chris James.

GOLD COAST TITANS v SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS at Skilled Park, 3.00pm TITANS: William Zillman, Kevin Gordon, Jamal Idris, Steve Michaels, David Mead, Aidan Sezer, Scott Prince, Luke Bailey, Matt Srama, Luke Douglas, Nate Myles, Mark Minichiello, Ashley Harrison. Interchange: Matt White, Ben Ridge, Luke O’Dwyer, Beau Falloon.

RABBITOHS: Nathan Merritt, Justin Hunt, Matt King, Dylan Farrell, Andrew Everingham, John Sutton, Adam Reynolds, Eddy Pettybourne, Nathan Peats, Sam Burgess, Chris McQueen, Dave Taylor, Michael Crocker (capt). Interchange: Jason Clark, Dave Tyrrell, Luke Burgess, Ben Lowe, Scott Geddes, Shaune Corrigan (two to be omitted).

Referees: Ben Cummins, Phil Haines.

MONDAY

WESTS TIGERS v PARRAMATTA EELS at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 7.00pm.

TIGERS: Tim Moltzen, Matt Utai, Blake Ayshford, Beau Ryan, Marika Koroibete, Liam Fulton, Benji Marshall, Aaron Woods, Robbie Farah, Keith Galloway, Adam Blair, Gareth Ellis, Chris Heighington. Interchange: Junior Moors, Ray Cashmere, Matt Bell, Tim Simona.

EELS: Jake Mullaney, Luke Burt, Ryan Morgan, Cheyse Blair, Ken Sio, Ben Roberts, Chris Sandow, Tim Mannah, Nathan Smith, Fuifui Moimoi, Nathan Hindmarsh, Ben Smith, Reni Maitua. Interchange: Joseph Paulo, Taulima Tautai, Justin Poore, Matthew Ryan, Justin Horo (one to be omitted).

Referees: Jared Maxwell, Tony De Las Heras.