News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Benji winds back the clock as Tigers keep Eels winless
Benji winds back the clock as Tigers keep Eels winless

NRL teams round 22

AAP
Yahoo7 /

SYDNEY, July 31 AAP – Teams named for round 22 of the NRL (all times local):

FRIDAY

SYDNEY ROOSTERS v ST GEORGE DRAGONS at Allianz Stadium, 7.35pm.

ROOSTERS: Anthony Minichiello, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Joseph ‘BJ’ Leilua, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Tautau Moga, Braith Anasta, Mitchell Pearce, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Jake Friend, Frank Paul Nuuausala, Aidan Guerra, Boyd Cordner, Tinirau Arona. Interchange: Nafe Seluini, Lama Tasi, Mitchell Aubusson, Martin Kennedy, Brad Takairangi (one to be omitted).

DRAGONS: Jason Nightingale, Brett Morris, Chase Stanley, Nathan Green, Daniel Vidot, Nathan Fien, Ben Hornby, Dan Hunt, Mitch Rein, Trent Merrin, Matt Prior, Ben Creagh, Dean Young. Interchange: Cameron King, Josh Miller, Will Matthews, Jack de Belin, Jake Marketo (one to be omitted).

Referees: Matt Cecchin, Gavin Morris.

SATURDAY

MELBOURNE STORM v PENRITH PANTHERS at AAMI Park, 3.30pm.

STORM: Billy Slater, Sisa Waqa, Dane Nielsen, Will Chambers, Anthony Quinn, Gareth Widdop, Cooper Cronk, Jesse Bromwich, Cameron Smith, Jason Ryles, Sika Manu, Ryan Hoffman, Ryan Hinchcliffe. Interchange: Bryan Norrie, Rory Kostjasyn, Richie Fa’aoso, Kevin Proctor, Todd Lowrie, Jaiman Lowe (two to be omitted).

PANTHERS: Michael Gordon, Josh Mansour, Michael Jennings, Brad Tighe, David Simmons, Lachlan Coote, Luke Walsh, Sam McKendry, Kevin Kingston (capt), Tim Grant, Clint Newton, Cameron Ciraldo, Nigel Plum. Interchange: Shane Shackleton, Mitch Achurch, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Robinson, Danny Galea (one to be omitted).

Referees: Ashley Klein, Adam Devcich.

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS v CANTERBURY BULLDOGS at Hunter Stadium, 5.30pm.

KNIGHTS: Darius Boyd, Kevin Naiqama, Dane Gagai, Timana Tahu, Akuila Uate, Jarrod Mullen, Tyrone Roberts, Zane Tetevano, Danny Buderus (capt), Willie Mason, Chris Houston, Joel Edwards, Neville Costigan. Interchange: Robbie Rochow, Zeb Taia, Adam Cuthbertson, Alex McKinnon.

BULLDOGS: Ben Barba, Sam Perrett, Josh Morris, Krisnan Inu, Jonathan Wright, Josh Reynolds, Joel Romelo, Aiden Tolman, Michael Ennis (capt), James Graham, Frank Pritchard, Josh Jackson, Greg Eastwood. Interchange: Martin Taupau, Dale Finucane, Corey Payne, David Stagg, Harlan Alaalatoa (one to be omitted).

Referees: Jason Robinson, Brett Suttor.

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS v MANLY SEA EAGLES at Dairy Farmers Stadium, Perth, 7.30pm.

COWBOYS: Matthew Bowen, Kalifa Faifai Loa, Brent Tate, Kane Linnett, Antonio Winterstein, Johnathan Thurston (capt), Michael Morgan, Matthew Scott (capt), Aaron Payne, James Tamou, Gavin Cooper, Glenn Hall, Dallas Johnson. Interchange: Anthony Mitchell, Ricky Thorby, Ashton Sims, Scott Bolton, Ray Thompson (one to be omitted).

SEA EAGLES: Brett Stewart, Jorge Taufua, Jamie Lyon (capt), Steve Matai, David Williams, Kieran Foran, Daly Cherry-Evans, Jason King (capt), Matt Ballin, Brent Kite, Anthony Watmough, Tony Williams, Glenn Stewart. Interchange: George Rose, Joe Galuvao, Darcy Lussick, Jamie Buhrer, Vic Mauro, Daniel Harrison (two to be omitted).

Referees: Shayne Hayne, Gerard Sutton.

SUNDAY

NZ WARRIORS v CRONULLA SHARKS at Mt Smart Stadium, 2.00pm.

WARRIORS: Kevin Locke, Bill Tupou, Ben Henry, Lewis Brown, Manu Vatuvei (capt), James Maloney, Shaun Johnson, Russell Packer, Nathan Friend, Ben Matulino, Feleti Mateo, Elijah Taylor, Sebastine Ikahihifo. Interchange: Carlos Tuimavave, Sione Lousi, Jacob Lillyman, Steve Rapira, Ukuma Ta’Ai (one to be omitted).

SHARKS: Matthew Wright, John Williams, Ricky Leutele, Colin Best, Nathan Stapleton, Todd Carney, Jeff Robson, Mark Taufua, Isaac De Gois, Ben Ross, Jeremy Smith, Anthony Tupou, Paul Gallen. Interchange: Andrew Fifita, Tyson Frizell, John Morris, Jayson Bukuya, Jon Green, Sam Tagataese (two to be omitted).

Referees: Tony Archer, Alan Shortall.

CANBERRA RAIDERS v BRISBANE BRONCOS at Canberra Stadium, 2.00pm.

RAIDERS: Josh Dugan, Sandor Earl, Jarrod Croker, Blake Ferguson, Reece Robinson, Josh McCrone, Sam Williams, David Shillington (capt), Travis Waddell, Dane Tilse, Josh Papalii, Joel Thompson, Shaun Fensom. Interchange: Shaun Berrigan, Joe Picker, Mark Nicholls, Sam Mataora.

BRONCOS: Josh Hoffman, Gerard Beale, Alex Glenn, Ben Te’o, Lachlan Maranta, Corey Norman, Peter Wallace, Ben Hannant, Andrew McCullough, Petero Civoniceva, Matt Gillett, Sam Thaiday, Josh McGuire. Interchange: Ben Hunt, Aaron Whitchurch, Mitchell Dodds, Dunamis Lui.

Referees: Gavan Badger, Chris James.

GOLD COAST TITANS v SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS at Skilled Park, 3.00pm TITANS: William Zillman, Kevin Gordon, Jamal Idris, Steve Michaels, David Mead, Aidan Sezer, Scott Prince, Luke Bailey, Matt Srama, Luke Douglas, Nate Myles, Mark Minichiello, Ashley Harrison. Interchange: Matt White, Ben Ridge, Luke O’Dwyer, Beau Falloon.

RABBITOHS: Nathan Merritt, Justin Hunt, Matt King, Dylan Farrell, Andrew Everingham, John Sutton, Adam Reynolds, Eddy Pettybourne, Nathan Peats, Sam Burgess, Chris McQueen, Dave Taylor, Michael Crocker (capt). Interchange: Jason Clark, Dave Tyrrell, Luke Burgess, Ben Lowe, Scott Geddes, Shaune Corrigan (two to be omitted).

Referees: Ben Cummins, Phil Haines.

MONDAY

WESTS TIGERS v PARRAMATTA EELS at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 7.00pm.

TIGERS: Tim Moltzen, Matt Utai, Blake Ayshford, Beau Ryan, Marika Koroibete, Liam Fulton, Benji Marshall, Aaron Woods, Robbie Farah, Keith Galloway, Adam Blair, Gareth Ellis, Chris Heighington. Interchange: Junior Moors, Ray Cashmere, Matt Bell, Tim Simona.

EELS: Jake Mullaney, Luke Burt, Ryan Morgan, Cheyse Blair, Ken Sio, Ben Roberts, Chris Sandow, Tim Mannah, Nathan Smith, Fuifui Moimoi, Nathan Hindmarsh, Ben Smith, Reni Maitua. Interchange: Joseph Paulo, Taulima Tautai, Justin Poore, Matthew Ryan, Justin Horo (one to be omitted).

Referees: Jared Maxwell, Tony De Las Heras.

Back To Top