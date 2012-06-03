Broncos win weird NRL game against Knights

Brisbane snapped their three-game losing streak and put Newcastle's NRL season on the line with a 50-24 win at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

In a crazy contest, Brisbane outscored Newcastle by eight tries to four in front of 26,683 fans who received plenty of bang for their buck.

At one stage, it looked like the Broncos would run away with the game after racing out to a 24-0 lead after 21 minutes.

But they walked off at halftime only ahead 26-18.

Late tries to Brisbane skipper Sam Thaiday in the 65th minute, Justin Hodges (71st), hooker Andrew McCullough (76th) and Josh Hoffman (79th) steered the Broncos home after Newcastle had closed within two points midway through the second half.

The first 40 minutes could only be described as bizarre, Brisbane rushing on 24 straight points from four converted tries before Newcastle replied with 18 points in a row from three converted tries of their own.

After winger Gerard Beale (4th minute), centre Jack Reed (14th), Hodges (18th) and Dale Copley (21st) crossed in the space of 17 minutes, things were looking ugly for Newcastle and coach Wayne Bennett.

But without warning, the game turned on its head.

The Knights suddenly switched on, piling on 18 points of their own with veteran hooker Danny Buderus scoring twice (27th and 35th minutes) and late inclusion Wes Naiqama getting across the line in the 32nd minute.

The Knights appeared to have levelled on the scoreboard when five-eighth Jarrod Mullen sprinted 80 metres to touch down under the posts.

However, video referee Bernard Sutton correctly ruled Mullen was offside when he picked up the ball after it hit his leg and also rebounded off teammate Chris Houston.

Newcastle fullback Darius Boyd, who had not scored in 11 games this season, crossed the line in the 50th minute but lost the ball in Peter Wallace's last-ditch tackle.