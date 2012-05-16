NSW fullback Brett Stewart has spoken to the media for the first time since he was faced with a sexual assault charge back in 2009.

Brett Stewart thought he was going to jail

The Origin star feared he was going to jail.

"I knew I was innocent but my fate was in the hands of 12 jurors. It was my biggest fear. If they didn't see it for what it was, I could have gone to jail," Stewart admitted in an interview with The Telegraph.

Elated after being named along side his brother Glenn for the State of Origin series opener, Brett also made it clear he will forever be angry at NRL boss David Gallop.

The Manly star was handed a four game suspension when the assault charges were laid following the Sea Eagles 2009 season launch but the ban was enforced before Stewart was aquitted of the charges.

Stewart told The Telegraph that at the time of the charges that's when he needed Gallop's support most but instead the NRL chief 'turned his back'.

While the jury found Stewart not guilty there's no doubt the whole ordeal has been an emotional battle and at one stage he even considered giving up on his league career.

"I'm still not the person I used to be, although I'm getting better," he told The Telegraph.