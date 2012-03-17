Storm reign in the rain

The Melbourne Storm have continued their undefeated start to the season with a crushing 30-6 win over the hapless Gold Coast Titans at a wet and slippery Skilled Park.

The six tries to one victory capped a solid hit-out for the 2011 minor premiers, with Melbourne's defence thwarting almost every Titans raid - including a period in the first half where Melbourne withheld four consecutive sets.

At 14-6 down, the Titans appeared to be back in the absorbing contest after a Steve Michaels try, but two touchdowns to Billy Slater trumped him in sealing Gold Coast's fate of two straight losses.

Anthony Quinn's 75th minute four-pointer was the icing on the Storm cake as they rounded out a comprehensive performance.

The match went almost 50 minutes without a point being scored before Melbourne giant Sika Manu crashed over from close range.

Seconds later the Titans buckled to sustained Storm attack.

Winger Michaels read a set Melbourne move from a scrum like Chinese algebra, leaving his opposite Matt Duffie unmarked to score his second try of the match for a 14-0 advantage.

Michaels made up for his earlier misread in defence by scoring a well-deserved Titans try. Young five-eighth Jordan Rankin's cut-out pass found his left winger who caught the ball to minimise the Melbourne lead.

In the first half, the Storm registered their first points through some terrific vision from form halfback Cooper Cronk, who kicked across field early in the tackle count for winger Duffie who scored in the corner.

Just minutes later Titans pivot Rankin butchered an opportunity to level the ledger.

All the 20-year-old had to do was catch the ball and ground it - but the slippery conditions worked against him as he fumbled the Scott Prince kick to let the Storm off the hook.

Despite receiving an influx of penalties within the Storm's 20m line, the Titans couldn't crack the sturdy Melbourne wall and the score remained 4-0 at the interval.