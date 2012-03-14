On the eve of one of the grudge matches of the year, it has been revealed Tigers halfback Tim Moltzen was in negotiations with NSW Rugby Union before his agreement with the Dragons fell through.

Moltzen contract saga takes a twist

On Friday night the Tigers and Dragons will do battle for the first time since Moltzen's bitter fallout with St George Illawarra.

After agreeing to a three-year deal, Moltzen later reneged on the Dragons before committing to the final year of his deal with Wests Tigers.

The New South Wales Waratahs have since said, during their hunt for a replacement for fullback Kurtley Beale, they were in-fact in talks with Moltzen about the prospect of switching from rugby league when his contract expires in 2013.

Current coach Tim Sheens refuses to discuss the situation while Dragons players are fuming over the way Moltzen handled the saga.

"It's been discussed for weeks and weeks and weeks and I've answered it the same way," Sheens told News Limited newspapers.

"It's not something we want to talk about at the moment. I'm not going to add fuel to the fire. It's just ridiculous the way you guys (the media) go on about it.

"It was the same in round one with the Gibbs and Fifita thing which fizzled out. And last week with Manly which fizzled out."

Captain Robbie Farah claims the Tigers are not reading too much int othe situation.

"He just might need some extra security to get out (of Kogarah)," he said.

"We muck around with Moltz about it. We give him a bit of stick about it ... the way it got played out.

"He knows he probably could've handled things a bit better at the time. It's all been done and dusted and you get on with it.

"As footy players do, you give each other a bit of stick.

"I know, having spoken to Moltz, he knows he could've handled it a bit better.

"But it's all happened, it's all been done. I'd rather us not talk about it any more."