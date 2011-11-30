News

Raiders finally get off the mark in Dogs thumping
Canberra post first victory for NRL season

NRL wins ratings battle

Simon Roberts
Yahoo7 /

Rugby league has won the battle, but certainly not the war.

The bitter feud between the NRL and AFL continues with David Gallop’s code claiming a massive victory in the all-important TV ratings.

Rugby league was the most watched sport in Australia – posting 12 million more viewers than AFL in 2011. It also boasts the highest average audience, taking out top-rankings on free-to-air and pay television.

The news comes at the perfect time for the Gallop administration, with the new Independent Commission just weeks from officially forming and a broadcast rights deal up for grabs from 2013.

The AFL, earlier this year, announced a massive $1.25 billion TV deal and with the NRL aiming to eclipse that mark, recent ratings results add credence to their desires.

A buoyant Gallop, who was part of the first meeting between the Independent Commissioners and chief executives in rugby league yesterday, was proudly promoting the growth of rugby league.

"They are a powerful set of results across the coverage of the game," he said.

"As we look towards media negotiations in the months ahead they are a reminder of rugby league's value in the market."

Chairman of the IC, John Grant echoed Gallop’s sentiments while insisting on further productivity.

"It is important that as we look towards a significant growth in revenue that there is a strategy that underpins the way that money is used," he said.

