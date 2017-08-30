LaVar Ball releases trailer for Facebook reality show 'Ball in the Family'

Like it or not, it's here.

On Wednesday, Facebook released the trailer for "Ball in the Family," a new reality show centered around boisterous basketball patriarch LaVar Ball and his three sons, Lakers point guard Lonzo, UCLA freshman LiAngelo and flashy high school sensation LaMelo. The show will chronicle the Balls as they seek to take the NBA, collegiate and prep levels over by storm all the while building their family-owned Big Baller Brand from their Chino Hills, Calif. base.

The show will explore the Balls' personal lives, from the boys' ups and downs playing the dating game to LaVar's care for his wife Tina as she recovers from a stroke. It's an all-inclusive glimpse into the first family of basketball that looks to be anything but dull.







The show premieres Thursday, according to Variety, and is among the first productions to be streamed via the social media platform's "Watch" feature, which includes original, long-form video content.

Don't front. You know you're going to watch.