LAFC signs first-of-a-kind deal to show games exclusively on YouTubeTV

Who needs cable?

Apparently, not MLS expansion franchise LAFC, which former Lakers great Magic Johnson is one of 21 known investors.

MORE: MLS transaction tracker

Los Angeles Football Club, which will kick off its inaugural season in early March, has inked a deal with YouTubeTV to air its games exclusively on the streaming service, according to Variety. The contract, the first of its kind involving an American pro sports team, will be music to the ears of cord-cutting fans of the beautiful game. Eighteen LAFC games will be included in the $35 monthly for YouTube TV subscribers in the Los Angeles area.

“When we talk about innovation, it goes beyond a traditional distribution deal and really looking at programming for LAFC fans both on and off the field,” YouTube TV and YouTube Originals Global Marketing Head Angela Courtin said. “We think it’s going to be groundbreaking.”