Komphela: We have to wait to assess Kaizer Chiefs striker problem

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela banks on finding a consistent goal-scorer, having invited Argentine striker Jonathan Phillipe and former Moroka Swallows forward Darren Lurie for assessment.

"I can only answer that question [of whether our strike department is strong] at the end of the season because as things are it will be just speculation and hoping that you’ve taken the right decisions‚” Komphela told Times Live.

Chiefs frontman Ryan Moon has been impressive for South Africa in 2018 Chan qualifiers, Amakhosi's Venezuelan-born forward Gustavo Paez seems to be Komphela's first-choice striker.

“As it is‚ we are happy for Moon. He is still young. We knew the talent he has. But if you were to get someone who scores consistently‚ it would help you a lot," he said.

"So have we solved the problem? We will only see when we do the final assessment at the end of the project. But I hope we come right,” Komphela added.

Amakhosi snapped up young forward Dumisani Zuma from Bloemfontein Celtic on Thursday - joining Bhongolwethu Jayiya, Philani Zulu and Teenage Hadebe, who were also signed during the current Transfer Window.

“You need to start strong and set the tone. That builds confidence and you send a message to other teams because you are not competing alone. There are a whole lot of other supporters looking at this team," Komphela continued.

“That’s why you must send a strong message. But you’re also getting a lot of information going forward," he said.

“That’s why it’s important to put out your best team and your best performance because it will help you going forward,” Komphela concluded..