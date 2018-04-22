Knights playmaker Pearce set for long absence

Mitchell Pearce may not play again in his first season with Newcastle Knights as he requires surgery on a pectoral injury.

Newcastle Knights half-back Mitchell Pearce has been ruled out for approximately four months due to a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Pearce's hopes of featuring in the State of Origin series are over after he was forced off late in his side's 22-20 NRL win over Wests Tigers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old former Sydney Roosters playmaker may not play again in his first season for the Knights after a scan revealed he requires surgery and will be sidelined for roughly 16 weeks.

"He's obviously disappointed, he was enjoying his footy and loves playing," said Knights coach Nathan Brown.

"It's obviously not a great thing; when anyone loses their half-back and one of their best players it's not great.

"But we'd like to think with the experience that some of the younger halves have got over the previous few years, we feel our squad's stronger, we can overcome these things."