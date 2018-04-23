Kings wait for Bogut signing approval

Andrew Bogut appears set to join the Sydney Kings, but the team need NBL approval.

The Sydney Kings must wait to officially complete the blockbuster signing of Andrew Bogut, with the NBL needing to approve the move.

Bogut, 33, appeared to be unveiled by the Kings on Sunday and the NBL outfit promised further news a day later.

The Kings said on Monday they had lodged the paperwork to sign Bogut, a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, but had to wait for approval.

"In line with player contracting procedures, the Sydney Kings have submitted to NBL head office appropriate paperwork for @andrewbogut for review and processing," the team wrote on Twitter.

"The Kings will make no further comment but will provide an update in due course."

The NBL confirmed it had received the paperwork for the move and was following "standard player contract process".

Bogut, the top pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, played 13 seasons in the competition, winning the championship in 2015.

He played for five different NBA teams, including the Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.