Khan chasing Brook, not world titles, after spectacular comeback

Amir Khan would favour a stadium fight with Kell Brook over an opportunity to win a world title after making a spectacular return to the ring.

The former IBF and WBA light welterweight champion stopped Canadian Phil Lo Greco inside 40 seconds on Saturday in his first outing in nearly two years.

Brook was an interested spectator in Liverpool and climbed into the ring after the main event at the Echo Arena, with the rivals both declaring their desire for an all-British showdown later in the year.

Khan is desperate for the pair to end their verbal sparring and settle the long-running feud, particularly as it has the potential to be a huge draw despite neither holding a major belt.

"A Kell Brook fight has to happen, I really believe that fight could be for a title [quality-wise] with someone like Brook," the Bolton-born boxer told Sky Sports.

"But let’s just see what Eddie [Hearn] has to say about this. I’m happy to fight him [Brook].

"I think fighting a big name like Kell, in England, which would be a massive fight, selling out a stadium, would be amazing.

"I’d rather look for those stadium fights instead of world titles. I’ve won world titles in my game and I’ve had them around my waist, but I want to leave that legacy behind and be able to say that I was the person able to sell out a stadium."

Khan was fighting for the first time since suffering a heavy knockout loss at middleweight against Saul Canelo Alvarez in May 2016.