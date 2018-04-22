Kerr one of five finalists for soccer gong

The plaudits keep coming for Australian sharpshooter Sam Kerr who has been named one of five finalists for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Kerr has been named along with Denmark's Pernille Harder, England's Lucy Bronze, Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany) and Lieke Martens (Netherlands) for the gong, with the winner announced on May 22.

The shortlist was selected by a panel of experts involved in the game from around the world, including coaches, players, administrators and journalists.

"I guess it's pretty crazy to think out of the whole world there's only five players (that have) been nominated," said Kerr.

"There are so many great players that I look up to and I don't put myself in the same sentence as them so obviously it's a huge honour and a pretty surreal feeling to be honest."

The 24-year-old Kerr has been in dominant form for the national women's team and only last week led the Matildas to the final of the women's Asian Cup, where they went down in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Japan.

Last year's winner was Norwegian Ada Hegerberg who plays for Olympique Lyonnais while Arsenal's Scottish international Kim Little took out the award in 2015.