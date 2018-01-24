Kerber crushes Keys to reach Aus Open semis

Angelique Kerber brushed past Madison Keys at the Australian Open, reaching her sixth grand slam semi-final in style on Wednesday.

The German two-time major winner capitalised on an error-filled display by Keys, racing to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 51 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Keys, playing in her fourth grand slam quarter-final, made too many mistakes, her 25 unforced errors proving costly.

The form player in the women's draw, Kerber is yet to lose in 2018, having won the Sydney International title ahead of the year's first major.

Kerber, the 2016 champion in Melbourne, had won six of her previous seven matches against Keys, and that always looked set to continue.

Keys was the aggressor but her mistakes were costly from the outset as the consistent Kerber, the 21st seed, broke three times in the opening set.

The American 17th seed needed a strong start to the second, but Keys – the 2017 US Open runner-up – instead fell 3-0 behind.

Keys broke to love in the fifth game, but Kerber responded to seal a resounding win.





STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN



Kerber [21] bt Keys [17] 6-1 6-2





WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Kerber – 13/7



Keys – 13/25







ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Kerber – 1/1



Keys – 0/4







BREAK POINTS WON



Kerber – 6/9



Keys – 1/3







FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Kerber – 59



Keys – 65







PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Kerber – 83/44



Keys – 43/31







TOTAL POINTS



Kerber – 54



Keys – 31





























