Kasimpasa’s Trezeguet eyes English Premier League or Bundesliga move

The Egypt international continued in his rich vein of goalscoring form to help the Apaches secure their third straight win in the Turkish Super Lig

Kasimpasa’s Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet has revealed his ambition to play in either the English Premier League or German Bundesliga 'someday in the future'.

The 23-year-old joined the Apaches on a season-long loan from Anderlecht last summer and has been a key player for Kemal Ozdes’s side this season with seven goals in 19 games.

With his outstanding displays in the Turkish top-flight this campaign, the former Royal Excel Mouscron and Al Ahly player stated that he could consider Kasimpasa stay.

“I love Turkey since my childhood. I had been in Turkey during the Under-20 World Cup. I also came with Al Ahly before. I am extremely happy to be here,” Trezeguet told Turkish newspaper Habertürk.

“I do not think about the future. I am only concentrating on my performances here. It is important for me to play in a team that needs me. I may stay here if this club needs me.

“I joined Kasımpaşa on a one-year loan and I am very happy in Turkey and with my performances with the team. The Turkish league is more difficult than the Belgian. There are very good players and coaches here.

“I would like to play in the Premier League or the Bundesliga someday in the future. My idol is the Brazilian Ronaldo.”

Kasimpasa who are placed 11th in the Turkish Super Lig table welcome Galatasaray to the ‎Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium for Sunday’s league encounter and the Egyptian winger has set his eyes on maximum points following their 1-1 draw with Yeni Malatyaspor last weekend.

“Galatasaray is a big team, but we are not afraid of them. On Sunday we will play to win because we are a very difficult and good team. I hope we get the three points. I do not care much about scoring goals I care about the team."