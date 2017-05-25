Kaizer Chiefs step up chase to sign Zulu

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have upped the ante in their chase for out-of-favour Maritzburg United midfielder Philani Zulu.

The 24-year-old was frozen out at the Team of Choice after refusing to sign a new deal in September last year.

Ironically, his last appearance for the club came against Amakhosi, who have already confirmed that they will be reinforcing their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Media reports suggest that Zulu has agreed terms with the Soweto giants to link up with his former coach at Maritzburg, Steve Komphela on a free transfer.

Earlier this year, Zulu turned down the opportunity to join Polokwane City after they made a formal offer for his services.

Should the utility player finally put pen to paper, he will compete with the likes of George Lebese and Edmore Chirambadare for a place in Komphela's starting line-up.

Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Platinum Stars were also among the PSL clubs interested in Zulu, but it looks like Amakhosi have won the race for his signature.