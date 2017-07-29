Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Orlando Pirates: Parker's strike gives Amakhosi Soweto Derby bragging rights

Kaizer Chiefs continued their dominance in the Carling Black Label Champion Cup with a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

The match was once again met with much fanfare as fans flocked to the FNB Stadium in their numbers to witness two giants of South African football collide. As is customary with the annual pre-season competition, the fans had their say on who they wanted in their respective starting line-ups.

While Chiefs continued with their familiar starting XI, Hendrick Ekstein was the only notable change after Siphiwe Tshabalala missed the clash through injury. Meanwhile, on the side of the Buccaneers it was a bit more surprising. In the build-up to the clash, fans were left baffled by the exclusion of versatile player Abbubaker Mobara despite being one of their top performers last season.

Nonetheless, the match got off to a frantic start, and Pirates’ were unlucky not to concede early when Amakhosi defender Lorenzo Gordinho saw his header cannon off the crossbar.

Chiefs’ pressure eventually paid off as they found a way past Siyabonga Mpontshane in the 10th minute of the game. Veteran striker Bernard Parker, lit up the stadium when he expertly finished from close range following some great work down the wing by Gustavo Paez.

The Venezuelan’s intelligent running and pace was causing the Pirates’ defence all sorts of problems throughout the first half, and it would take some resolute defending to deny him. Nevertheless, both keepers needed to be at their best as they were called upon on several occasions. With 16 minutes played, Mpontshane was forced into a fantastic fingertip save to deny Ekstein’s fierce long range drive.

As the first half progressed, Pirates showed an apparent deficiency from set pieces as Chiefs constantly threatened. Despite Chiefs’ dominance in the midfield, Pirates did forge chances of their own, but they did little to trouble Itumeleng Khune. Chiefs had one final chance to further their advantage before the break, but George Maluleka’s shot came off the woodwork as Chiefs went into the break holding the slim advantage.

The second half was a more tightly contested affair as Pirates looked to get back into the contest. Five minutes after the break, Issa Sarr had a chance to find the equaliser but he fired his volley over the bar. It would be the midfielder’s final contribution of the match as the fans once again had their say and brought on Thamsanqa Sangweni in his place. While on the side of Chiefs, Ryan Moon was brought on for Joseph Molangoane.

Nevertheless, Paez continued from where he had left off in the first half as he threatened the Pirates’ goal, but his effort was easily dealt with by the Buc’s keeper. At the other end, Khune was once again called into action as he comfortably gathered a shot by Mpho Makola.

With 25 minutes to go, the encounter lost some of its spark as several changes made by the Pirates’ technical team affected the games fluidity. In the 78th minute, Chiefs had a glorious chance to double their lead but their casual approach saw Pirates avert the danger. Almost immediately, Pirates had an opportunity of their own, and after substitute Bernard Morrison’s shot was superbly saved by Khune, the woodwork would eventually deny the Pirates’ attack. Although, Pirates continued to pressurise the Chiefs’ defence it was a little too late as Chiefs held on to retain their crown.